5 Reasons To Anticipate Selena Gomez’s Emilia Perez

Ever since the news of Selena Gomez playing the lead role in the highly anticipated project Emilia Perez came out, there’s been quite a buzz in Hollywood. The Disney actor has one of the most influential careers as a pop star with millions of album copies sold. She is also renowned for her acting talents with prestigious Emmy and Grammy nominations. After constantly pushing the boundaries of her craft, she’s set to play the main character in Jaques Audiard’s French musical crime comedy film. Here are all the reasons to anticipate this seemingly promising role.

1. A Refreshing New Project for Selena Gomez

Starting her acting career as a Disney kid with a hit show Wizards of the Waverly Place, Gomez has come a long way through the acting realm. From serving humorous and lively roles to more serious ones like Only Murders in the Building, her career is full of nuanced performances. Nonetheless, playing Emilia Perez would be her take on a more emotionally challenging and complex character. It can potentially change the way viewers and critics perceive her acting. For her loyal fan base who have witnessed her decade-long acting career, her commitment to showcasing more acting range should be exhilarating.

2. A Compelling Character

Emilia’s character is profoundly layered with emotional depth. Gomez has the perfect chance to nail the character that is multifaceted and multidimensional through which she can resonate with the audience in a way she had never before. In the context of the story, Emilia has an ambition that culminates into powerful themes of identity and struggle, contributing to women-oriented cinema. Drug cartels in Mexico have always been a keen interest of filmmakers. But a queer take on the subject is delightfully delirious.

3. Imperative Themes

Selena is known to be vocal about social issues and blending them with her media appearances. An issue she has highlighted multiple times over the years is mental health and her struggles with it. Her way of mitigating the stigma and fostering understanding is much loved by her audience and proves to be something she consistently advocates for. Apart from that, her take on identity and self-discovery through strong female characters is another theme that tends to uplift women going through the hardships of womanhood in society.

4. Gomez’s Wild Venture as a Producer

Just when we thought anything was left for Gomez to step into, she got the producer credits on this film all to herself. It’s not her first time as a producer though. But what makes it special is how her produced projects have been sensational and successful. She has formerly produced Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Both of these shows have received applause for their gripping plots that entertained the audience.

5. A Diverse Cast and Representation

Zoë Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez, and Mark Ivanir are joining Selena Gomez in this impeccable journey. Karla Sofia, carrying her Spanish roots, goes through self-realization and gender liberation. Zoë Saldaña, alongside her, plays a brilliant junior attorney who gets exploited for her geniuses by her incompetent boss. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, plays the wife of a drug mafia Narco, who runs a charity and finds those affected by the drug wars. The cast members got amazing reviews at Cannes with Emilia Perez coming out as one of the highly praised films of 2024.

We expect nothing less from an ensemble of such a great cast and filmmakers. Guess we have to wait to enjoy the full experience.