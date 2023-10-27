The Terror Of The Tiger: Ravi Teja As “Tiger Nageswara Rao”!

Hirnon Ka Shikaar Karne Waale Baagh Ko Dekha Hoga.

Kabhi Baaghon Ka Shikaar Karne Waale Baagh Ko Dekha Hain Kya?

During the 1970s, the realm of terror plagued the small town of Stuartpuram in Andhra Pradesh, India. It was the terror of a dominant robber whose daring heists and mastermind methods of outwitting the cops turned him into a living legend. He was no ordinary robber but was addressed as the “Tiger” of Stuartpuram as he was kind-hearted towards women, children, and the poor and needy. He was the daredevil hero with a golden heart. As the cops make every effort to capture Tiger Nageswara Rao (Ravi Teja), get ready to witness the thrilling cat-and-mouse game where the lead villain is police inspector Mouli (Jisshu Sengupta).

Presenting Action King Ravi Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao!

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and written and directed by Vamsee, witness Ravi Teja on the big screens as he transforms into the legendary robber “Tiger Nageswara Rao” who once ruled Stuartpuram.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Official Trailer (Hindi):

The Good:

Ravi Teja takes on another violent role after Ravanasura. I have to admit that Ravi Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao is amazing! Age doesn’t seem to affect him. The aging actor looks like a young man in his thirties and his performance is equally attractive. The background music is top-notch coupled with an extraordinarily entertaining plot where a robber with a golden heart makes every effort to help the poverty-stricken people of Stuartpuram while outwitting the villainous cops with his mastermind escapades. The movie is laden with thrilling fights and action stunts. What makes Ravi Teja shine above any other action hero I have ever seen are his mind-blowing dialogue delivery and facial expressions. When he performs in any film, you are bound to get mesmerized by his thrilling performance and dialogues and remain glued to your seats.

There are two lead actresses in Tiger Nageswara Rao, one of them being Gayatri Bharadwaj who plays Tiger’s wife, and Nupur Sanon, who plays his girlfriend. Both brought justice to their respective roles by pairing well opposite to Ravi Teja. This is Nupur Sanon’s debut film. Nupur happens to be the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. I have to admit that by pairing with Action King Ravi Teja, she is all set to make her mark in the South Indian film industry and maybe even in Bollywood in the future.

Jisshu Sengupta, who predominantly works in Bengali films, has carried out his role as the lead villainous police inspector Mouli to perfection. Scenes showing Ravi Teja versus Jisshu Sengupta in this movie are indeed captivating. Besides, supporting actors like Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Pradeep Rawat, Nassar, Hareesh Peradi, Sudev Nair, and Renu Desai lived up to their respective characters.

The screenplay is engaging as it is laden with thrill, romance, emotions, and daredevil action! The sets and VFX in the film are high-quality. The train robbery scene is action-packed and will surely give you goosebumps. The tracks in the movie are rocking and entertaining.

The Bad:

This entertaining action-thriller can be addressed as a biopic that runs for over three hours. I feel that certain loose romantic moments could have been cut by the film’s editor in order to reduce the runtime. But in spite of the long run duration, this true rumored story of a fearsome legend does appeal to the masses!

The Verdict:

The original film is in the Telugu language. Allow me to translate the intensifying Hindi-dubbed dialogue from Tiger Nageswara Rao which I have mentioned at the beginning of my review. It means, “You may have come across a tiger who hunts deer. Have you ever come across a tiger who hunts other tigers?”

Well, if you haven’t seen such a monstrous tiger, then Tiger Nageswara Rao is a must-watch for you! This movie is a complete entertainer, just like every other action movie of Ravi Teja. Also, if you are a fan of Jisshu Sengupta, then you would never want to miss out on the epic encounter between him and Ravi Teja in this high-octane period action-thriller.