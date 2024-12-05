Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Crunchyroll Products for Anime Fans

The holidays are right around the corner, and it’s time to start checking off your gift lists. For anime enthusiasts, Crunchyroll has an incredible selection of products that scream “best gift ever!” Whether you’re shopping for a die-hard fan or introducing someone to the world of anime, Crunchyroll’s store has you covered. And guess what? Many of these items are on sale and can arrive just in time for Christmas. Let’s dive in and find that perfect gift.

1. Stylish Apparel and Accessories

Anime fans love repping their favorite series, and Crunchyroll’s apparel selection does not disappoint. Here are some highlights:

Jujutsu Kaisen Varsity Jacket ($175.00) – Give the gift of streetwear meets sorcery. Perfect for fans who want to look cool while cursing their enemies.

($175.00) – Give the gift of streetwear meets sorcery. Perfect for fans who want to look cool while cursing their enemies. Junji Ito – Tomie’s Allure Hoodie ($59.95) – Stylish and eerie, this hoodie will send chills down your spine.

($59.95) – Stylish and eerie, this hoodie will send chills down your spine. One Piece – Luffy Straw Hat ($19.99) – A must-have for aspiring pirates. Affordable and iconic.

($19.99) – A must-have for aspiring pirates. Affordable and iconic. Chainsaw Man x Dim Mak Oversized T-Shirt ($54.99) – Chainsaw Man fans will love the edgy vibe of this piece.

For budget-friendly options, check out the Junji Ito – Yon and Mu Dad Hat ($24.99) or the Kaiju No. 8 Glow-in-the-Dark Tee ($50.00). These items are flying off the shelves, so don’t wait too long!

2. Collectibles for the Ultimate Fan

Nothing says “I know you” like a meticulously crafted collectible. Crunchyroll’s collection features stunning figures from fan-favorite series:

Blue Lock – Seishiro Nagi ICHIBANSHO Figure ($35.99) – A striking gift for soccer anime fans.

($35.99) – A striking gift for soccer anime fans. Perfect Blue – Mima Kirigoe POP UP PARADE Figure ($30.99) – Perfect for those who love classic anime thrillers.

($30.99) – Perfect for those who love classic anime thrillers. My Hero Academia – Izuku Midoriya ARTFX J Figure (Dark Deku Ver.) ($269.99) – For superfans ready to go all-out this holiday season.

Crunchyroll also stocks affordable Funko POP! Holiday items, such as the BLEACH – Ichigo Getsuga Ver. Funko POP! ($14.99) and JUJUTSU KAISEN – Nobara Funko POP! ($11.99). These make fantastic stocking stuffers!

3. Manga Must-Haves

For the bookworms, manga is always a win. Here are some top picks:

Tomie Complete Deluxe Edition Manga ($34.99) – A haunting addition for horror lovers.

($34.99) – A haunting addition for horror lovers. Frieren Manga Box Set ($59.95) – A beautifully packaged gift for those who enjoy heartfelt fantasy.

($59.95) – A beautifully packaged gift for those who enjoy heartfelt fantasy. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Manga Volume 13 ($14.99) – Light-hearted, quirky, and a perfect escape.

Pair these with Crunchyroll gift cards ($10–$500) for a combo gift that lets them choose their next favorite story.

4. Unique Gift Ideas for Hardcore Fans

If you want to make a splash, these standout items are worth considering:

Dragon Ball Super – The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray ($199.98) – A collector’s dream.

($199.98) – A collector’s dream. Macross Plus Movie + OVA Ultimate Edition Blu-ray ($189.99) – A treasure for sci-fi anime aficionados.

($189.99) – A treasure for sci-fi anime aficionados. One Piece Monopoly Board Game ($44.99) – Perfect for game night with an anime twist.

These gifts show you’ve done your homework—and they’re sure to impress.

5. Crunchyroll Premium Membership

When in doubt, give the gift of endless anime. Crunchyroll’s Premium Streaming Membership gift cards ($7.99–$79.99) ensure hours of uninterrupted entertainment. It’s the perfect last-minute option that doesn’t feel like an afterthought.

Why Crunchyroll Gifts Are Perfect This Season

Crunchyroll’s holiday collection combines style, affordability, and fan-favorite franchises. With shipping options still available before Christmas, now’s the time to act. Don’t let that anime lover in your life miss out on these incredible finds.