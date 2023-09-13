The Eras Tour Movie Shakes Up Hollywood Schedules

Selling more than $37 million in pre-sales right after its announcement, Taylor Swift’s concert film The Era’s Tour is ready to dominate theaters on October 13. You may know that 13 is Miss Swift’s lucky number, but filmmakers fear it won’t be the same for them.

A few weeks ago, Jason Blum quit the #exoswift trend and decided to release The Exorcist: Believer earlier than expected. Acknowledging Swift’s impact on the audience, he tweeted one of her lyrics and announced that the movie will now be released sooner than expected.

You need to calm down because it’s not the only movie that altered its day of release for The Era’s Tour!

Maryam Keshavarz‘s The Persian Version is also not ready to combat Taylor’s Version of the cinema. The winner of the U.S Dramatic Competition Audience Award, the movie was all set to release on October 13 but is now postponed to October 20, according to IndieWire.

Up next on this list is Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money. After going through many dramatic changes with its release date, the film was finalized for release on October 6. That was until The Eras Tour wasn’t in the picture. The film is now scheduled to release on September 29 worldwide.

Joining Dumb Money is the Lionsgate movie Ordinary Angels which is not releasing on October 6 anymore. The new date hasn’t been announced yet, although one thing’s for sure the reason for this change is the same as it was for Dumb Money.

Meg Ryan’s Rom-Com Is Now Releasing Next Month!

Another October 13 release was postponed right after Taylor’s announcement. The new date of Meg Ryan’s rom-com What Happens Later? is November 3. After everything that happened, it’s understandable why Ryan no longer wants to compete with these other projects with a film he wrote, directed, and starred in.

