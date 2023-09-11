Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Teaser Shows That Apple TV+ Might Have Another Winner

Apple TV+ has been pulling its weight lately amongst the too-many-to-name streaming competitors. Its latest project, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, dropped its first teaser this weekend. Not only does the series promise some creative monsters and enticing drama, but it will also be the newest installment in the ongoing MonsterVerse franchise. So, let’s take a look at the teaser below and jump into why we’re pretty excited about this new series!

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Teaser Shows New And Exciting Apple TV+

The upcoming series will be the latest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, which started in 2014 with Godzilla. The films (and now series) have featured the various monster characters created by Toho Co., Ltd., including Godzilla and King Kong. The franchise made its way to the small screen in June of 2023 with Skull Island, an animated series that followed up the film of the same name from 2017.

The latest entry, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, follows the legendary battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs. Monsters may no longer be a secret to the world, but there have been decades of cover-ups and secrecy behind them. Two siblings will set out to discover their family ties to Monarch, a secretive organization dealing with the monsters, and there seems to be lots to uncover. The series stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, and John Goodman, who is reprising his role from Kong: Skull Island.

The series will be landing on Apple TV+ on November 17th, 2023. Chris Black, who co-created the series with Matt Fraction, serves as the showrunner. Legendary Television, Safehouse Pictures, and Toho Co., Tld are producing.

We’ll Be Watching

The MonsterVerse has managed to capture my attention with some impressive winners. Kong: Skull Island was a personal favourite, thanks to the impressive visuals and action sequences. There is just something about these classic monsters that will keep bringing us back, and the Legacy of Monsters teaser is a reminder of that. The series seems to have much more than just monsters, though. Like many of the installments before it, it looks to have lots of interesting family dynamics added to the mix. I find that the personal drama is always a nice touch in what could otherwise be too action-packed to enjoy for a whole season.

