Why Didn’t Ahsoka Train Jacen Syndulla As A Jedi Instead Of Sabine?

Ahsoka is playing out on Disney+ like a direct sequel to the animated Star Wars: Rebels series. Plot points from that 4 season show are continuing on in Ahsoka, week after week. The most recent episode showcased the return of a major Star Wars character, making Ahsoka Episode 5 one of the strongest in the franchise. But one of the plot points raises an important question about Sabine and Ahsoka’s master-apprentice relationship.

Please note: the following will feature spoilers for Ahsoka episode 5, titled ‘Shadow Warrior’, currently streaming on Disney+.

Ahsoka Episode 5 Reveals A New Force User

When Ahsoka began, the biggest reveal between the years from Rebels when we last saw these characters, was that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) took on Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as her Jedi apprentice. While we’ve discussed at length about how Sabine being a Jedi actually works in Star Wars canon, there was seemingly another choice, readily available.

Ahsoka episode 5 sees Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her son Jacen (Evan Whitten) arrive at Seatos after the battle last episode between Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Ahsoka. Upon their arrival they cannot find Sabine or Ahsoka, thought to be missing. Audiences see Ahsoka battling her former master Anakin (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds. So while Hera and the others are unaware of this, Jacen can apparently hear the duelling lightsabers. After this revelation, Hera springs to action, while Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyun Lee) cannot understand what just happened. Huyang (David Tenant) explains to Carson that Jacen ‘has abilities’.

Jacen As A Force User Makes Complete Sense

Of course, Jacen Syndulla is Force sensitive and has a connection to it, given that his father was Kanan Jarrus. Jarrus was a Jedi apprentice who lost his master during Order 66. Growing up as a mercenary and then a Rebel, Jarrus eventually took on his own apprentice, Ezra Bridger, whom Ahsoka and Sabine are searching for in the Ahsoka show. Jarrus was also the one who initially trained Sabine in lightsaber duelling. While Jarrus sacrificed himself to save Hera and Ezra in the Rebels, his impact and presence in one way or another, has been a constant throughline in the show. So it makes complete sense that his son, Jacen, would have Force abilities. But what doesn’t make sense, is why Jacen wasn’t trained as a Jedi, instead of Sabine.

Ahsoka And Jacen Share A Moment In Ahsoka Episode 5

When Ahsoka returns from the World Between Words, she and Jacen embrace and have a moment together. They clearly know each other and have a good relationship it seems. So I’m wondering why Ahsoka didn’t choose a much younger Jacen, already sensitive in the Force, to be her apprentice over Sabine, who they’ve made a big deal about lacking in the Force.

A much younger Jacen would also have been the right age for Jedi training, as is the tradition when the Jedi order existed, over the much older and set in her ways Sabine. Not to mention that it seems that even Jacen is similarly wondering the same thing. Throughout Ahsoka, in his very few appearances, Jacen has clearly shown an interest in wanting to be a Jedi. Even in Ahsoka episode 5 he asks Huyang if he can teach him how to build a lightsaber. And his excitement at hearing Sabine’s Jedi training also betrays this desire. So why not train Jacen as a Jedi over Sabine? There may be a few reasons.

Valid Reasons For Jacen’s Lack Of Jedi Training

The most straightforward reason for Ahsoka not training Jacen may be that he doesn’t have his mother’s permission. Although we know Hera isn’t one to shy away from danger herself, or for her kid, bringing him into battle with her and leaving him on Seatos under Chopper’s care. But there may be unresolved issues with how she lost Kanan, and not wanting to repeat the same fate with her son.

Another potential reason may just be Ahsoka herself not wanting to train a youngling as a Jedi. As we are learning throughout the Ahsoka series, Ahsoka has some unresolved issues about leaving the Jedi order, walking away from Anakin and then repeating the same mistake with Sabine. Although we still don’t know exactly why she ended Sabine’s Jedi training, that might be why she didn’t want to train Jacen.

Her appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 saw her refuse to train Grogu, an actual Jedi youngling, because of his attachment to Din Djarin. Similarly, she may have refused to train Jacen because of his attachment to his mother. We know what a close motherly relationship does to a young, conflicted Jedi.

We Don’t Know What Has Or Will Become Of Jacen Syndulla

The more obvious reason could easily be more of a behind-the-scenes story issue. On top of Luke, Grogu, Ahsoka, now Sabine and others, maybe creator Dave Filoni doesn’t want additional Force-sensitive or Jedi characters running around in the franchise to have to explain later on. There’s also a popular theory, rather concern, that Jacen does get Jedi training, but by Luke, who is also around in this timeline, as part of his new Jedi school. A school and its students who were all killed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), as revealed in The Last Jedi.

While I don’t think Dave Filoni is cruel enough to introduce a legacy character’s son and give him this much importance and screen presence, only to have him killed, off screen, years later in a different movie, as an afterthought. So we’ll see why Ahsoka if explains why Jacen wasn’t trained as a Jedi, as the series continues.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

Why do you think Jacen isn't being trained by Ahsoka in the show?