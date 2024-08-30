TIFF 2024: Most Anticipated Movies Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival ’24

The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the premiere and most prestigious festivals in the world. Every year, the Canadian city becomes the hub of the biggest stars, filmmakers, storytellers and industry professionals celebrating film from all corners of the world. TIFF 2024 is no different, and actually, has a very strong programming slate this year. While it’s difficult to parse through all the movies coming this year to pick out a list, here are the most anticipated TIFF 2024 movies. In no particular order, of course.

Saturday Night Is Hollywood Telling Hollywood Stories

The live sketch comedy show of Saturday Night Live! has been a staple of network TV for decades. But the well-oiled machine that launched some of the biggest names in comedy ever didn’t start out that way. The Jason Reitman-written and directed movie Saturday Night goes behind the scenes of the first-ever show, and how it all unfolded, despite, or due to the chaos of everything happening off camera. Saturday Night will premiere at TIFF 2024.

Nightbitch Has A Lot Of Buzz

One of the weirder movies at TIFF 2024 has to be Amy Adams’ Nightbitch. With a catchy title that immediately invokes interest, the movie is meant to be an exploration of motherhood, told from the eyes of a stay-at-home mother, whose isolation and loneliness leads to transforming into, something else. The odd and weird story promises a very interesting movie with a great cast. Nightbitch will have its premiere at TIFF ‘24.

The Wild Robot Leads Animation Movies At TIFF 2024

A mainstream animated movie that’s coming to TIFF 2024 is The Wild Robot. Sounding like a Robinson Crusoe story but with a robot, makes this one one of the most anticipated TIFF 2024 movies. It’s got a stellar cast, with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill and many more. The Wild Robot is even more special given its director, Chris Sanders, is the man behind incredible animated movies like How To Train Your Dragon and Lilo And Stitch. The Wild Robot premieres at TIFF ‘24.

Eden Is A Ron Howard Movie Coming To TIFF 2024

From visionary director Ron Howard, comes Eden, maybe one of his darkest films. The story involves multiple groups of people who discover an island and decide to settle in it. While the story could be about surviving in the wild and the natural obstacles that come with it, Eden apparently focuses on the struggles of living in a society, with others, different from one’s self. The cast is jaw-dropping with the talents of Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Sidney Sweeney and more. Eden will have its premiere at TIFF 2024.

Anora May Be A Hidden Gem Movie Of TIFF 2024

Sean Baker has given audiences some of the most intriguing and most talked about movies with films like Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rocket. And Anora looks like another great film that is fascinating and a great exploration of love and chaos and other drama that seemingly unfolds at a break-neck pace. Anora may be another Baker hit, and TIFF 2024 is the perfect place for this movie to premiere.

The Life Of Chuck Is A Flanagan Movie

Mike Flanagan is one of the most influential storytellers of today. While focusing mostly on horror, Flanagan’s stories transcend genre or niche. His Haunting Of Hill House and The Fall Of The House Of Usher remain some of my favourite series of all time, and I’m particularly not even a horror fan. So with his new feature movie premiering at TIFF 2024, The Life Of Chuck is definitely one to watch out for. Especially with a massive cast featuring Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel and so many more. The Life Of Chuck premieres at TIFF ‘24.

Piece By Piece Will Be A One Of A Kind Experience

The biopic of an influential musician is not an uncommon thing. But one that is told entirely in Lego is definitely a choice. The major Lego movies like A Lego Movie and The Lego Batman movie were all great stories told in this new novelty medium that, honestly, lost its sheen after the first few films. So while the biopic of Pharrell Williams in Piece By Piece is a fascinating premise, it’s even more interesting to see how it performs, given its unique concept. Piece By Piece premieres at TIFF ‘24.

The Substance Is Could Be One Of The Best TIFF 2024 Movies

The Substance looks like a tour de force performance by veteran Demi Moore. What looks like a great body horror that touches upon the issues of vanity, self-esteem, and relevancy in pop culture for an aging actress, The Substance has all the trapping of an amazingly weird and wild TIFF film. Moore looks like she gives a strong performance after all these years, playing into the meta-commentary of an aging actress trying to hold on to her relevancy in the industry. While Margaret Qualley looks to be great as well. The Substance is premiering at TIFF ‘24.

So which of these TIFF 2024 movies are you most looking forward to?