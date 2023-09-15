Thank you FANdation, We are back with another recap of our favorite “I’m not Crying” show Foundation Season 2 Episode 10. I’m your host, Anthony, and I will do my best to be your guide in this far-out show as we’re actually picking up where Episode 9 ended and we saw Gaal, Salvor, and Hari White overcome the threat of Tellem Bond as well as the unfathomable destruction of Terminus as space Homelander… err I mean Brother Day does the unthinkable and orders the destruction of the planet and all its inhabitants.

This episode is titled “Creation Myths” which is a very intriguing title as it relates to the work of Isaac Asimov. In Asimov’s novels, the concept of creation myths could be linked to the formation of the Galactic Empire and its earthly origins, which in itself is a monumental event that serves as something of a backdrop in the series. The rise of the Foundation, which itself is an organization dedicated to preserving knowledge in a time of impending galactic collapse, can be seen as a kind of modern-day creation myth. It chronicles the emergence of a new order, akin to the birth of a civilization, and the myths, legends, and ideologies that surround this transition especially when you take into consideration the religion of the great Hari Seldon. Additionally, Asimov often delves into the idea of predicting the future through mathematical models, akin to the creation myths of ancient cultures that sought to explain the world’s origins and purpose.

In “Foundation,” the theme of creation myths may be a lens through which the show explores how beliefs, legends, and historical narratives shape the course of history in a futuristic setting. This episode has the potential to delve deep into the philosophical and sociological aspects of Asimov’s work, examining how myths and stories can be as influential as any scientific discovery or technological advancement.

Overall, it’s a very intriguing title for an extremely satisfying end to an incredible season and I can’t wait to start talking to you all about the finale.

