Foundation Season 2 Episode 1 DEEP DIVE and Recap

Thank you #FANdation, we are back with another recap of our favorite fight the future show Foundation Season 2 Episode 1. We’re picking up where Season 1 ended with the Cleon dynasty in disarray, Hari somehow dead but alive, and mother and daughter Gaal and Salvor meeting for the first time. This episode is titled “In Seldon’s Shadow” which is a very fitting title considering that everything that has occurred on this show in the last 100+ years is a result of the machinations of mathematician Harry Seldon.

This is a great way to highlight the importance of Hari Seldon, even hundreds of years after his death, but also a metaphor for how secretive he was when working on his plans for the future as our characters try to unravel all of his secrets and also ensure the future of mankind despite the overwhelming odds ahead of them.

Synopsis: More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

From storyteller David S. Goyer, the expansive global hit will debut on Apple TV+ on July 14, 2023 with one episode, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday, through September 15. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the series features an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.