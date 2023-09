If Thrawn Is Heir To The Empire, Then Ahsoka Is The True Heir To The Skywalker Saga

Ahsoka’s actions, her feats of protecting the galaxy and her service to those around her, come

directly

as a result of the good that Anakin imbued within her

.

At the same time, she has to struggle with her legacy of being a soldier only, trying to walk on a path separate from the Jedi or Sith

. A balance that Anakin failed to achieve.

So in more than one way, the Ahsoka Legacy is a more fitting continuation to the Skywalker Saga, than anything else

.