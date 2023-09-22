If Thrawn Is Heir To The Empire, Then Ahsoka Is The True Heir To The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: Rebels showed audiences how Ahsoka first learned that Anakin was Darth Vader, and the battle they had following that revelation

. But neither The Clones Wars nor Rebels ever had the character deal with any of it. The fact that her master, the one who taught her in the Jedi way,

eventually

turned to the Sith. The Ahsoka series explores these conflicts within Ahsoka herself.

Is the Ahsoka legacy one of death and destruction, as Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) tells Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) during their fight in episode in episode 3

? It seems Ahsoka feels that way.