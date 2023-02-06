The Penguin HBO Max Update

There is a lot of news about projects adapting DC Comics lately. So much news is coming out that it is actually very easy to miss some of the announcements. Some of the more interesting news is everything we’re learning about the Matt Reeves Bat-Universe. Matt Reeves is working on expanding his world of Batman with spinoff shows coming to HBO Max. One of the projects in development is the Penguin series starring Colin Farrell. The project will be a continuation of the story of the character that we first meet in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Colin is promoting his latest movie Banshees of Inisherin for which he is nominated for an Academy Award. During his appearance on Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast he shared more details about the upcoming show:

“It’s going to be an eight-part thing around Oz’s rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed. Matt’s idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film. And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second Penguin feature will pick up where the HBO show will end.” There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do, the way we’re doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be.

I think he means that the show will pick up where the movie ends. I think. It’s entirely possible that the show is getting 2 seasons that end in the next Batman movie too. Either one is interesting and It’s exciting to have an excuse to revisit Gotham. I like the momentum this show enjoys thanks to Colin’s nomination and everything with DC.

What do you think about the number of episodes in The Penguin? Are you excited about the return to Gotham?

