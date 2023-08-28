James Gunn Confirms DCU Timeline With Creature Commandos And Superman: Legacy

Even though the brand-new DCU is only a few months old, in theory at least, it’s already becoming pretty crowded there. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, has officially started the process of relaunching the cinematic universe and has provided part of the new universe’s historical sequence. Gunn reveals the DCU timeline in a reply on social media, confirming when the movies take place, in relation to each other. At least, the first two.

New DCU Timeline Confirmed By Gunn On Social Media

Any connected superhero universe has to keep its efforts in chronological order, which is why Disney+ maintains an up-to-date timeline of MCU productions. With 10 projects previously revealed by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the same will likely be true with DC Studios’ fresh endeavours to build a linked and coherent new world. As James Gunn shares more information on the general timeframe of the new DC Universe, the Creature Commandos television series receives a startling setting. The DCEU is coming to an end as Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe replaces the previous DC Films division and replaces it with DC Studios. They want to connect television and movies in more ways than they have in the past.

Creature Comandoes Will Come First

The animated Max series Creature Commandos, based on the vintage DC Comics squad, will be one of the first things releasing in 2024. Gunn made a startling revelation regarding the general context of the programme in Threads, even though there is no footage yet. The DC chief also decided to leave out works like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Blue Beetle that were published as part of the DC Extended Universe but are generally thought as canon in the DC Universe. Characters from The Suicide Squad, such as Weasel, Amanda Waller, and John Economos, are in Creature Commandos. By reprising their roles as these characters from The Suicide Squad in Creature Commandos, Sean Gunn, Viola Davis, and Steve Agee will further connect the two works.

It will serve as a starting point for Gunn and Safran’s more ambitious ideas for the DC Universe. Generally speaking, the majority of DC Universe films and TV series will take place in the present day based solely on Superman: Legacy. We’ll have to wait and watch how the present-day events of Creature Commandos affect the broader plot of DC Studios’ initial slate of films and television series.

Superman: Legacy Is Next In DCU Timeline

Even though Blue Beetle wasn’t created for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, it will be related to the DC Universe. It acts successfully as a soft prequel to Chapter 1 before Gunn and Safran’s projects start releasing in 2024 and afterwards. Details aren’t quite clear, though, as Blue Beetle is the first DC Universe character, even if his movie isn’t the first DC Universe movie. Even though Creature Commandos won’t be set in the past, DC Studios is obviously open to the idea given that Paradise Lost, their Wonder Woman prequel show, will air on Max. At the very least, Creature Commandos may include flashbacks to offer viewers a better understanding of their more extensive past.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, responded to a question from a fan on Instagram about whether he would provide a timeline for the DCU’s numerous projects. The fan asked “Will the DCU have a chronology posted somewhere that fans can access?” To which Gunn replied, “

Yes, here: 1. Creature Commandos 2. Superman: Legacy. Nothing else is finished being written yet (and won’t be until after the strike!)” — James Gunn; Instagram

Additionally, until the WGA SAG-AFTRA strike is over, Gunn won’t be able to get Superman or any other projects in front of the camera, potentially delaying the launch of his new DC Universe. Naturally, the risk of a delay depends on how long the strike lasts, as Superman won’t start filming until 2024.

