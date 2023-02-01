Superman: Legacy Coming To Theaters July 11 2025

Superman Legacy is finally being announced for the new DCU slate of projects coming from DC Studios. Co-CEO James Gunn makes the announcement today as part of a presentation of projects in development at Warner Bros for release in 2025! Yes, it actually has a release date! It’s the only project that I recall with an actual release date along with some concrete details. The news from Variety reads as follows:

Set to open on July 11, 2025, “Superman: Legacy” will mark “the start of the DCU,” as Safran put it, but it will not be an origin story of the proverbial Man of Steel.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn is writing the project, and Safran said he hopes Gunn “can be persuaded, perhaps, to direct it as well.” (Gunn, sitting right next to Safran, remained uncharacteristically poker faced in response.)

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made no secret that rebooting Superman was a top priority for the company as he spent much of 2022 searching for the right leaders for DC Studios. So it’s little surprise Gunn and Safran are turning to the most recognizable superhero in the world to lead the charge for the DCU.

“‘Superman’ is for everyone,” Gunn said. “That’s a four quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world.”

This is exciting news for fans of Grant Morrison’s Superman who want to see his story on the big screen. Superman Legacy doesn’t sound too appealing to me but I know that there are people out there who see something of value in this news announcement. One thing is that I’m not a huge fan of Grant Morrison’s writing. The second thing is I’m not a huge fan of James Gunn’s writing. Lastly, I’m not a huge fan of the story the image is from. The title itself sounds interesting but All-Star Superman isn’t the title I would have preferred.

In addition to the announcement of the new project we also received confirmation that the other Superman project is still on its way. You remember the other Superman project, right?

(A separate Superman movie produced by J.J. Abrams through Bad Robot, and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, remains in development and would exist outside the DCU.)

Wait, what? That project is remaining in development? Why? Why is this still happening? Is this the same as the Michael B. Jordan Val-Zod project? I’m so confused.