New York Comic Con 2024: Prime Video Unveils Cross and Secret Level

It’s that time of year again when fandoms collide, cosplayers shine, and NYC plays host to the one and only New York Comic Con 2024 (or NYCC 2024 for the insiders). This year’s event promises to be next-level, especially with Prime Video’s star-studded panels for two highly anticipated series: Cross and Secret Level. If you’re not already hyped, trust me, it’s time to start planning your lineup. Let’s dive into what’s going down at NYCC, where “nerd” is a badge of honor.

Prime Video’s Cross: Aldis Hodge Brings Alex Cross to Life

The iconic James Patterson book series is getting the small screen treatment, and no one could be better suited to play D.C. detective Alex Cross than Aldis Hodge. If you’ve caught him in City on a Hill or Black Adam, you already know this dude brings some serious gravitas. And in Cross, Hodge steps into the role of a forensic psychologist facing not only a sadistic serial killer but also a haunting threat from his past. I mean, if that doesn’t scream edge-of-your-seat, I don’t know what does.

Prime Video’s Cross panel will feature Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, and Ryan Eggold, with showrunner Ben Watkins leading the charge. Expect tons of exclusive content, sneak peeks, and some serious mystery teases. Plus, if you can’t make it to the main stage on October 18, the Cross panel will be streaming live on NYCC’s official site. So, there’s no excuse to miss it—whether you’re there in person or watching in your pajamas from the comfort of your couch.

Secret Level: Gaming Meets Animation in a Groundbreaking Anthology

If you’re more into gaming than detective dramas, don’t worry. Prime Video’s got something just for you. Secret Level is an animated anthology series that blends the worlds of beloved video games and brand-new adventures into 15 jaw-dropping episodes. With Tim Miller (Love, Death + Robots) and Dave Wilson (Deadpool) running the show, this is the kind of series that fans of both animation and gaming have been waiting for.

Prepare for wild, imaginative worlds inspired by your favorite gaming classics, but also expect some surprises. The creators are bringing stunning visuals and high-octane action to the screen in a way that feels fresh yet nostalgic. If you’re attending the panel on October 19, room 405 is where you need to be. And believe me, you’ll want to be there. No official comment from HBO or Warner Bros. yet, but the chatter alone has been enough to stir excitement.

NYCC 2024: A Must for Fans of Prime Video’s New Slate

So, why should you care about Prime Video at NYCC this year? Because they’re not just delivering fan service, they’re going big. Both Cross and Secret Level have the potential to be game-changers. Whether you’re a fan of crime dramas or immersive animated worlds, this Comic Con lineup has something for everyone.

And with Cross poised to become a major mystery thriller series and Secret Level flexing its creative storytelling muscles, Prime Video is setting the bar high. If you want to stay ahead of the curve and be the first to know what’s happening in these upcoming shows, NYCC 2024 is the place to be.

Final Thoughts on NYCC 2024’s Big Showdown

Between Cross and Secret Level, this year’s NYCC is shaping up to be one for the books. Whether you’re tuning in live or braving the crowds, there’s no way you’re going to want to miss what Prime Video is bringing to the table. Expect exciting new footage, unexpected reveals, and some big takeaways from the panels.

Mark your calendars, sharpen your cosplay skills, and get ready for one of the best Comic Cons yet. And remember, when in doubt, Cross it out—just kidding. But seriously, Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross? We’re ready.