Corteon Moore Dives Into FROM Season 3: Twists and Theories

If you’ve been following FROM on MGM+, you know it’s a series where questions outnumber answers, and every corner hides a new terror. Lucky for us, Corteon Moore, who plays Ellis, offered some insights during our recent interview. Spoiler alert: this man can balance horror, humor, and heart like a pro.

A Wild Ride for Ellis

Corteon shared how FROM Season 3 continues to throw his character into life-or-death scenarios. Ellis doesn’t just survive—he struggles, learns, and evolves. According to Corteon, playing Ellis means embracing his vulnerability while keeping a sharp edge. “Ellis just can’t catch a break,” he joked, referencing the character’s knack for attracting chaos. Stabbed, hunted, and emotionally wrecked—Ellis has been through it all.

But don’t count him out yet. Corteon teased that Ellis might finally get a moment of joy, even in a town determined to crush hope. “I’d love for Ellis to just chill. Maybe a romantic dinner or a game of catch with Boyd,” he said. Fingers crossed, FROMily!

Behind the Scenes: Laughter in the Dark

While FROM is all about dread, the cast keeps things light off-camera. Corteon described bonding with castmates over sushi nights and long talks about their characters’ futures. He also revealed the challenge of shooting in isolated Nova Scotia. “You’re out there in the middle of nowhere, but it makes the community feel real. It’s like we’re living in FROMtown.”

As for influence over scripts? Don’t bet on it. “We show up, pray we’re in the episode, and hope we survive,” Corteon quipped.

Fan Theories: Are They On to Something?

One of the highlights was addressing fan theories, including the mysterious recurrence of numbers like 4 and 7. Corteon admitted he wasn’t in on any secrets but promised to keep an eye out. “If that turns into something, I’ll be just as shocked as everyone else!” he laughed.

He also shared his own theory about the show’s origins, hinting at deeper ties to American history and the Civil War. While he isn’t privy to creator John Griffin’s master plan, he’s drawn to the idea of exploring injustices through the show’s sci-fi-horror lens. “That mix of horror and history—it’s powerful storytelling.”

Corteon Moore: More Than Just Ellis

Beyond FROM, Corteon is passionate about telling stories that resonate with audiences. He’s grounded, genuine, and ready to tackle roles across genres. When asked about dream projects, he mentioned action-packed films, and yes, he’s ready to go full “Predator” mode with war paint and a bow.

For fans, his message is simple: “Keep watching, keep theorizing, and we’ll keep bringing you the chills!”