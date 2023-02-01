Creature Commandos Announcement By James Gunn

Creature Commandos will be the new project coming to HBO Max under the new DCU. DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn announced the new animated project today as part of his DC slate announcement detailing the future of DC in film, television, and gaming. Creature Commandos is certainly a surprising addition to the DC Universe. The characters have a long history in DC with lots of potential stories to adapt.

The news reports from Variety read that Creature Commandos was the first HBO Max series greenlit by Safran and Gunn when they took over as CO-CEOs. The show is already in production. With Safran and Gunn starting as recently as November, we can imagine how far along things are so far. Creature Commandoes is stated to be a very special project for Gunn who has written every episode.

The Creature Commando characters were first launched in 1980. The premise features Frankenstein’s monster teaming up with a werewolf, a vampire and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. It doesn’t appear that Gunn’s version takes quite the same approach — Weasel, one of the characters from Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad,” is one of the Commandos, along with Rick Flag’s father, Rick Flag Sr. Animation, Gunn said, allows their creative collaborators to “tell stories that are gigantic, but without spending, you now, $50 million an episode.” Crucially, Gunn said that the actors cast to voice the characters on the show will also play the roles in live-action later on in the DCU.

The same report is also stating that the show is already in production but remains without a release date. I for one am curious to see this project. I think this is a perfect fit for James Gunn to really excel with his style of storytelling.

I’ve read only a few stories about Frankenstein’s monster, his bride, and some of the things they get into when they crossed paths with Batman that one time. If for some reason the DCU goes in the direction of WHY batman crossed paths with Frankensteins’ monster… man, I don’t think the DCU is ready for anything like the Hellbat armor but I’ll save that for another time.