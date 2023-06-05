Why Across The Spider-Verse Is One Of The Greatest Superhero Films Of All Time

“Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse” is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time. This is arguably one of the greatest films of our generation exceeding all lofty expectations of the film’s predecessor.

Across The Spider-Verse is a movie about belonging and the irony is palpable. This is not a Peter Parker story and Miles’ place in the Spider-Verse is a huge metaphor for representation. Miles grapples with the issues of belonging as he grows into a better superhero. When meeting the Spider-Men from across the multiverse he is outright being told that he does not belong. Across the Spider-Verse wholly embraces diversity and triumphs. This movie effortlessly captures the traits that embody the Spider-Man concept but it refreshes and revolutionizes the concept of what defines a hero.

Spider-Man is defined by tragedy, or is he? With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility. It’s a term and creed that defines Spider-Man as a hero and defines his motivations. Peter Parker neglected to help when he had the power to do so and the impact was that it cost him the life of his Uncle Ben. Across The Spider-Verse takes this and adapts it into the concept of a ‘canon event’. We learn there are events that we’re told must happen in the life of Spider-Man or risk the universe from collapsing on itself. Miles is told his very existence as a superhero is a canonical mistake and his exclusion from others is for the greater good. In other words: He Does Not Belong.

While the animation receives much acclaim, it’s important to acknowledge its excellent representation. Unlike any previous Spider-Man film, this movie truly captures the vibrant atmosphere and essence of New York City. In a scene where Miles enters a bodega, we finally see New Yorkers portrayed beyond the tired old Long Island accent. The movie showcases diversity and embraces the multicultural aspects of the city. Miles throws a party on a Brooklyn rooftop, complete with a DJ spinning records, and rocks a stylish bubble coat in the summer. He sets a new fashion-forward standard for Spider-Man in the entire Spider-Verse.

Moreover, this film does justice to Miles’ character as a real biracial superhero. While some may label him as the black Spider-Man, “Across The Spider-Verse” reminds us that he is also one of the Latino Spider-Men. Miles displays fluency in Spanish and effortlessly switches to Spanish, especially during his interactions with Miguel O’Hara, played by Oscar Isaac. This representation provides relatability for many viewers. The absence of subtitles, when characters speak different languages, may bother some, but it adds immersion and appreciation for those who understand the dialogue. These moments serve a purpose beyond our comprehension and cater to a specific audience.

Let’s not forget to appreciate Miles’ outstanding new costume. As a long-time fan, I was disappointed with the pink costume Marvel comics gave him. Thankfully, the movie redeems this with a new Bruce Lee-inspired suit, renewing my hope for future adaptations. The movie deviates from the comic book origin of Miles’ Spider-Man, exploring new avenues. This creative approach showcases a level of originality that I didn’t expect but thoroughly enjoyed. By intertwining the multiverse concept into Miles’ origin, the film successfully expands on the groundwork laid in the first installment. Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara takes a leading role, overseeing his version of the Captain Britain Corps, consisting of multiversal variants of Spider-Man who police the multiverse. This execution of the multiverse theme feels fresh and engaging, avoiding the risk of overuse seen in other superhero films.

Apart from Miles Morales, my favorite Spider-characters in the movie are Hobie Brown and Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. Hobie’s rebellious and cool demeanor is captivating, even if I struggle to understand his dialect. He introduces a sense of mystery and showcases the diversity within the English language. Though I wasn’t previously a fan of Spider-Punk, this film completely changed my perspective. Surprisingly, to some, Gwen Stacy has a significant role as a co-star in this movie. While the first film introduced multiple Peter Parkers and even Peter Porker, “Across The Spider-Verse” provides a more intimate portrayal, giving Gwen some deserved screen time and focus. Their chemistry and story arc are praiseworthy and add depth to the narrative.

Across The Spider-Verse is, as you may have heard, a beautiful film to watch. The animation gets a lot of attention but there’s a lot more that goes into the experience being so remarkable. The use of music is outstanding and is an unprecedented success in complementing the story that’s being told. Metro Boomin’s fingers are all over the soundtrack and the curation of songs is worthy of praise and accolades all alone. I remember seeing Gwen update us on her life and recent experiences but couldn’t believe how quickly the music helped immerse me into the story. Literally, within moments, I was completely invested in what was happening on the screen and that is a remarkable accomplishment.

The entire presentation was enhanced by my viewing experience and if you get the chance I strongly suggest watching in a Dolby cinema. Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of the film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience – and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is no exception.

In conclusion, “Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse” is a must-see superhero movie that excels in animation, representation, and storytelling. It captures the essence of New York City, embraces diverse characters, and weaves an engaging multiverse narrative. With its fresh take on familiar characters and the introduction of new ones, it leaves viewers eager for more.