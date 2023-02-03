Everything We Know About The Paradise Lost DCU Show Coming to HBO MAX

Paradise Lost is going to be DCU’s version of Game of Thrones. We’re learning additional details about the new DCU project coming to HBO Max as part of the DCU slate. Co-CEO James Gunn is announcing the project as part of Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the new DCU. The show will provide a view of the DCU before the birth of Diana in Themyscira. This island, also known as Paradise Island, is an island of all women.

Paradise Lost DCU Reaction

James Gunn states that Paradise Island is an island of all women and in that lies a mystery. How did an island of only women get that way? What beautiful truths and ugly truths are hidden on this island? Paradise Lost will be an island of intrigue and the new DCU is hoping it will be their version of Game of Thrones.

This “‘Game of Thrones’-ish story,” Safran said, is set on the island of Themyscira before the birth of Diana (a.k.a. Wonder Woman). “It’s really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women,” Safran said.

This announcement is soooo intriguing. We are going to dive into the DCU from the front, back, top, and bottom and I love it. This new DCU is full of potential and this is sounding like one of the more interesting projects. I love everything we’ve seen of Themyscira in the Wonder Woman and Justice League films. I can’t wait to revisit the island and find out why those Amazon women have no fear.

