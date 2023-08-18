Everything we know Loki season two

Loki Season Two is coming. Fans were wondering When Disney+ first launched if it was just going to be for the Disney brand. It initially felt like Disney properties alone were to be played back until the end of time. There was a time when fans weren’t sure if the platform would release very much more original content. And then the Marvel, and Star Wars, TV shows started to emerge!

Season One of Loki was that perfect Marvel recipe. The first season is known for featuring a ton of effortless fun, with a dash of humour, and a gripping story at the center of it all. After literally vanishing in Avengers Endgame fans were left wondering what happened to Loki. Season one starts with a confused Loki being captured by the TVA (Time Variance Authority). During his time Loki is recruited by Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help figure out why a variant version of Loki is killing TVA agents.

Looking at the latest trailer for season two of Loki it looks like we are in for another fantastic season. As it opens up, we see Loki glitching (AKA Time Slipping) out like Turbo in Wreck-It Ralph. Loki is seen going through this while he talks with Mobius & Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan). Once again the soundtrack promises to be incredible. Also, once again, the timeline is indeed under threat and it seems as though only Loki, Mobius, and friends can stop it. Supported by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) & Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the trailer features a heavy amount of action-packed sequences. Loki Season Two is coming across as a strong sequel to one of the best (IMO) Marvel TV shows we have ever seen.

We recently discussed the prospect of a sequel to The Harder They Fall. Loki Season Two has a similar situation here. We just don’t know how much participation Jonathan Majors will have in Loki season two. We don’t even know how much participation he will have in the MCU going forward. However, after the exceptional response to the first season, everyone wants to know what’s next for the master of mischief himself, Loki. So, will season two achieve its “Glorious Purpose?”, we will just have to wait and see? Loki Season 2 is due for arrival in October.

Another aspect to be excited about are the variant versions of Loki which are a highlight. Season One is an epic and trippy part of the MCU, and from its first episode, fans were hooked. With Richard E. Grant and even a Crocodile Loki Variant (!?) making an appearance.

After its decade-long success on the big screen, Marvel Studios was ready to bring the feel of the movies to the smaller screen. Obviously, we already had Marvel shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.The difference is that shows like Loki, and WandaVision were able to instantly offer a continuation of what you saw at the movies. It was an extremely epic idea to say the least, and to this day, with the release of Loki season two, it’s still working rather well. While you wait for the next big movie, the MCU continues to move forward with its storytelling through its TV shows.