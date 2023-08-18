Godzilla bites back once more with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters!

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is ready to roar! What do we love? Huge, EPIC, monster fighting outings! When do we want them? Right now! We’ve come a long way since that Jamiroquai backed installment in 1998. I mean that in a good way because Godzilla, and Godzilla vs. Kong, took a way more serious, and dramatic approach. The serious approach was a great choice and they were both a ton of popcorn-chewing fun to watch.

Known for Ted Lasso, Severance, Mythic Quest, Foundation and more Apple TV+ is really starting to make its mark. Apple TV has proven capable to hold its own as they battle other top-tier streamers with its impressive portfolio. Funnily enough, it’s currently like watching a battle of Godzilla vs Kong with all of these streaming platforms trying to dominate!

Starting in 2014 with Godzilla, The MonsterVerse is continuing its story in a TV format. You can compare this to what is happening with Marvel Studios right now. The MonsterVerse is following in those footsteps as they have created TV shows that link to their movies too. So yes, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters will lead into the next MonsterVerse release that follows it, which is currently called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

We are going to see Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell show us the story of Army Officer Lee Shaw told over 50 years. A family goes in search of the mysteries of Monarch, a scientific organization that seemingly likes to cause Kaiju mayhem. Cate (Anna Sawai) and May (Kiersey Clemons) are also featured in the show and are sure to help carry the story. With Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing at least the first episode, it’s shaping up to be a really exciting season.

Alongside this, I’m sure fans will be pleased to know that mega, monster-scraping battles will be taking place in the most destructive way possible. Just by looking at the official photos provided, it’s obvious that we can expect a similar tone to what’s come before in Godzilla & even Kong: Skull Island. That can only be a monster-sized win. Also, there’s one promo photo, that captures action in a similar vein to that classic T-Rex scene in Jurassic Park…sign me up!

Although there’s no release date just yet, Apple TV+ have it on their release slate, and judging by the photos alone, we can expect it to be unleashed much sooner rather than later. So, in the meantime, why not go back to 2014 with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, and re-watch the movies in lead up to this brand-new series!