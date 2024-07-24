THE ACOLYTE: Why That Force Mind Wipe Was Necessary For The Story’s Future

The Acolyte has simultaneously divided and brought together Star Wars fans all over the world. The new show’s controversial concepts and reevaluation of established ideas have sparked quite a reaction online. With many complaints about the show, ranging from writing to the performances, some story choices are also in question. Particularly, The Acolyte mind wipe sequence.

Please note that the following will feature spoilers from The Acolyte season finale.

How Qimir Sets Up The Mind Wipe

The Acolyte is a murder mystery that is less about who the murderer is, but more about why it’s all happening. The season finale explains all the storylines, bringing everything together in a neat way. However, one certain scene is getting a lot of criticism online. After Osha (Amandla Stenberg) kills Sol (Lee Jung-jae), she and Mae reunite, figuring out their next steps. Part of their plans is that Osha and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) will go off and train together, while Mae will return and turn herself in. However, before leaving her, Qimir mind wipes her, erasing her memory of everything from her childhood to the current day.

The display of this kind of power is not out of the blue. It’s a Force ability we have seen before, but in limited capacities. Obi-Wan’s first use of the Jedi mind trick in A New Hope showcased how the Jedi affects the minds of others, in brief but significant ways. Other instances also show how the Force can also compel others to obey commands. Like when Rey (Daisy Ridley) used the Jedi mind trick to free herself from The First Order in The Force Awakens.

Qimir actually teased this ability when he first met the Jedi in earlier episodes of The Acolyte. When confronted by the Jedi, Qimir pleads with them to not mind wipe him.

The Acolyte Mind Wipe Ensures Qimir And Osha’s Future

The reason why The Acolyte mind wipe had to happen is to ensure Osha and Qimir’s safety. If Mae’s memory was left intact, the Jedi would be able to read her mind to find Qimir and Osha’s whereabouts. It stands to reason that during her time with him, Mae would be privy to his hideouts, safe havens and such. Not remembering these things herself makes sure that even with Jedi mental interrogation, Mae can’t reveal anything, as she doesn’t remember anything in the first place.

And this is further proven by Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson) in the final scenes of The Acolyte season finale. She recruits Mae to help her find her pupil that she sensed on Brendok, all but confirmed to be Qimir. Vernestra seemingly wants to use Mae’s potential involvement with Qimir or connection to Osha to help track them down.

How Vernestra Plans To Use Mae To Find Qimir

Even though Mae got a mind wipe, she is a walking Wanted poster for Osha, given they are twins. So Vernestra potentially wants to use that connection to Osha to find Qimir. But keep in mind that Vernestra doesn’t have a clear connection between Mae, Qimir and Osha. She may not know that Qimir trained Mae as The Stranger. Or that Osha is now his Acolyte. She may only suspect Qiimr’s involvement in the death of all the Jedi on Khofar. However, using Mae may lead her to those answers.

But imagine if Mae didn’t get a mind wipe. Vernestra would know everything about what happened. Including whatever details Mae and the Stranger shared during however many years he has been training her. There would be no grey area, as Vernestra would immediately be privy to everything that happened in the season. So The Acolyte mind wipe was absolutely necessary for the series to not break lore. And to ensure the continuation of the story of these remaining characters.

