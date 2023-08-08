Among A Dozen Stars Including George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Dwayne The Rock Johnson Donate MILLIONS To SAG-AFTRA

The president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Courtney B. Vance, announced on Wednesday that the organization was raising donations. Vance had stated about this fundraising and its efforts over the last few weeks. “The entertainment industry is in crisis, and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone,” she had said in a statement adding to which she called it a massive challenge and addressed her determination to meet that moment.

They had donated in large amounts reaching 1 million dollars or more to the nonprofit. Courtney B. Vance also mentioned how the response to help from their fellow performers had been incredible, immediate, and heartwarming. Variety had exclusively reported last week how Dwayne The Rock Johnson had contributed with a historic seven-figure donation to which Vance responded to “a call for arms.”

This made her make everyone want to step up however they could. However, he was not the only one. Other A-lister celebrities like George Clooney, Luciana, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, and many more had all donated at least a million dollars or more to the nonprofit organization.

Receiving this heartwarming response, Vance had given a response to the contributions of these Hollywood stars. She stated, “I appealed to our community to remember how tough it was coming up, and the response to help their fellow performers has been incredible, immediate, and heartwarming.” The president of the Foundation also gave praise to Johnson and applauded the efforts of everyone else, stating, “We’ve crushed our initial goal because our people are coming together, but we still aren’t done. Our fundraising will continue to meet our community’s overwhelming needs now and in the future.”