Don’t Sleep On The Boogeyman

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

The Boogeyman trailer shows us that this will be a moody movie with some creative use of light and shadows. Sawyer is going through the most in this trailer and she is already pretty freaked out when talking to a counselor. I like the idea of the counselor using a technique to help her overcome her fears but a red light? Who’s idea was this the counselors or the directors? And did I see what I think I saw? It looked like a creature was doing its Spider-Man thing on the ceiling! We then see Sadie humming a familiar Irish tune Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral which is an Irish Lullaby from 1913 that was written by composed James Royce Shannon for the play Shameen Dhu which roughly translates to “Black Haired Jimmy”. It’s a familiar tune that I’m sure we’ve all heard at some point and this movie makes sure that we learn to be afraid of it.

Poor little Sawyer is suffering a lot in this trailer with what looks like the boogeyman stalking her in her room. Her biggest problem is that she’s a small child so most adults dismiss her like the child she is. Their father isn’t much help either as in his professional opinion he just thinks they’re “manifestations”. That’s until he gets got later in the trailer and we learn that they’re all in for some problems.

So how does this actual movie stack up?

The Good

Welcome to the world of The Boogeyman, a movie that aims to make you fear the dark and question what lurks in the shadows. Director Rob Savage delivers a satisfying film that taps into every kid’s first fear. With clever cinematography and effective use of camera angles, the movie creates an eerie, skin-crawling, claustrophobic atmosphere. Each time a character glances at a dark closet, my anxiety rises—I can’t help it!

The story of The Boogeyman is familiar and straightforward, allowing the movie to jump right into the action without wasting time on lengthy introductions. The Boogeyman is a real and immediate threat, making its presence known in the opening moments with a powerful impact. This movie takes the notion of “nobody’s safe” to a whole new level. You may think no one is safe in a horror film, but trust me, this movie takes it up a notch.

The camera work deserves special praise when it comes to the jump scares. The Boogeyman is genuinely terrifying, and a big part of its allure lies in the element of surprise. You never quite know when it might appear, keeping you on edge throughout. The movie understands that you’re already on high alert and doesn’t give you a moment’s rest. In a dimly lit hallway, you might even catch a glimpse of two glowing eyes, sending shivers down your spine.

The Bad

The Boogeyman moves at a fast pace, which can be both a good and a bad thing, but mostly bad. With little time to build an emotional connection to the main cast, I found myself indifferent to their fates. Characters like Will, Sadie, and Sawyer Harper are trapped in a truly terrifying situation, yet I caught myself rooting for the monster to do something cool. It’s a problem when I feel apathetic towards the main characters, lacking that emotional investment.

Another issue I have with the Boogeyman is not getting enough of the Boogeyman itself. The movie plays it safe by focusing on scares rather than showing much violence. While I appreciate a good jump scare, at some point, I crave substance to complement the frights. There are moments that tease predictable outcomes, but The Boogeyman subverts expectations by taking a different direction entirely, steering clear of familiar horror tropes.

Let’s talk about the fakeouts. Horror movie rules teach us never to assume anything or anyone is dead unless we see a body. The Boogeyman takes this concept and frustratingly subverts expectations. Why aren’t more people dying? Why are we led to believe someone met their demise, only to see them perfectly fine in the next scene? What’s the point? The lack of consequences for these characters leaves me feeling unsatisfied.

Overall

“The Boogeyman” is a thrilling film that pushes boundaries and challenges our perceptions of fairytales and lullabies. With eerie cinematography and an engaging story, this movie does its best to gain your attention. However, The Boogeyman falls short in establishing emotional connections with its main characters, lacks sufficient violence to establish the monster as a threat, and plays with our expectations in ways that can be frustrating. Despite its flaws, The Boogeyman is an enjoyable experience for movie night at home. So, grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare to be both terrified and entertained by the Boogeyman!