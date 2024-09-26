Salem’s Lot Review: A Stephen King Classic Brought to Life with Chills

Salem’s Lot on HBO Max brings the horror of Stephen King’s classic vampire story to life, delivering an experience that is both thrilling and shocking. Directed by Gary Dauberman, this adaptation stays faithful to its roots while keeping the tension high and the stakes even higher.

Salem’s Lot Trailer:

The Good:

From the get-go, one thing I really appreciated was how quickly the characters understand the seriousness of their situation. There’s no dragging things out or wasting time. By the end of the first act, you’re already neck-deep in the action, and it only gets more intense from there. By the time we hit the third act, the stakes are sky-high, and no one feels safe. When characters start meeting their ends, it’s genuinely shocking and not predictable in the least.

The cast does a solid job, with Lewis Pullman delivering a strong performance, especially in his scenes with Makenzie Leigh. But for me, Jordan Preston Carter stole the show. As a young kid caught in a terrifying situation, his authenticity shines through. He steps up when needed but still maintains that childlike vulnerability, which makes his moments hit harder.

Visually, the film nails it. The vampires are eerie and unsettling, with their pale skin and glowing eyes. They bring a fresh twist to the classic vampire look. One standout scene, where a character is bound and helpless, perfectly captures the terror of their situation. The way the camera angles put you in their shoes was so effective that I felt the fear right along with them.

The Bad:

That said, the film does have a few weak spots. For all the build-up around the main villain, I was left wanting more. The movie teases a big threat, but when it’s time for the villain to really shine, it feels underwhelming. Instead of a climactic confrontation, it feels like the story just fizzles out a bit.

And while I loved how quickly the film gets going, the climax felt rushed. After all the great buildup, the resolution happens so fast that it doesn’t quite land with the impact you expect. I just wish they’d taken a little more time to let it breathe.

The Verdict:

Salem’s Lot is a thrilling and entertaining ride that will satisfy horror fans, but with a slightly lighter touch than other horror films. Despite a few shortcomings, the film delivers suspense and shocking moments that make it a perfect pick for a night in. Dim the lights, settle in, and prepare to be immersed in the eerie world of Salem’s Lot—this is one film best enjoyed at home.

