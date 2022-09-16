TRAPPED Series Review: Those Icelanders can be Cold ones, man

TRAPPED: Those Icelanders can be Cold ones, man

Streaming Series Review

by John Smistad

Trapped Synopsis: The Icelandic mystery thriller series “Trapped” is the brainchild of wildly creative acclaimed filmmaker and producer Baltasar Kormákur. Over two series police in a remote town in Iceland work both to solve the mystery of a mutilated corpse recovered from the fjord and a series of murders seemingly related to a local factory at the center of an environmental crisis.

Who knew Icelanders were so cutthroat? Okay, not every single one of these Scandi souls. But a whole mean mess of ‘em in the dramatic mystery crime series Trapped.

Set in a remote small town situated on the frigid waters of a gorgeous southern Iceland fjord, we watch over two seasons as doggedly dedicated local law enforcement contends with both abject evil and conscienceless politicians.

Season one centers on the nefarious activity of an international nature come to infest those running the hamlet’s metro show. Season two then shifts to domestic government greed and skulduggery leading to environmental disaster beating down this beleaguered berg.

While the debut campaign is a bit more compelling than its successor, the acting across both continuing story arcs is consistently first-rate. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir stand out in particular among this uniformly stellar cast. Their tandem of Andri and Hinrika, respectively, are long-time cop comrades whose relationship may, or may not, evolve into something much more chummy.

The first two seasons of “Trapped” are available now on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 is entitled “Entrapped” and released this month after making a streaming service switch to Netflix.

