ULTRAMAN: RISING

ULTRAMAN: RISING- Review

By
June 9, 2024
16 min read
The story follows Ken Sato, a famous baseball player who reluctantly returns to Tokyo to become Ultraman, a giant superhero fighting off monster attacks. Things take an unexpected turn when Ken ends up having to take care of a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju named Emi. This unusual situation leads to both humorous and heartfelt moments as Ken learns to balance his responsibilities as Ultraman and a caretaker.

One of the film’s strongest points is its dramatic moments. The relationship between Ken and his parents is beautifully mirrored in his relationship with Emi. Ken’s personal struggles add depth to his character, making him more relatable. His love for baseball serves as a connection to his father, and this dynamic is explored thoughtfully throughout the movie.

ULTRAMAN: RISING Trailer:

The villain in Ultraman Rising also stands out. Unlike typical one-dimensional villains, this character has understandable motivations. This adds a layer of complexity to the story, making the conflict more engaging.

The film is not just about drama and villains, though. Ultraman Rising is a lot of fun. Ken and Emi’s journey together is heartwarming, filled with moments that many parents will find familiar and touching. As a parent myself, I immediately connected with Ken’s frustrations and joys of raising an infant.

ULTRAMAN: RISING

ULTRAMAN: RISING – When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Cr: Netflix © 2024

Visually, the movie is stunning. The color palettes and contrasts are incredible, making every scene pop. The animation is top-notch, and the cinematography enhances the overall experience. Every action sequence is exciting and well-choreographed, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The themes of family and responsibility are strong throughout the film. Ken’s journey from a self-centered athlete to a responsible guardian of a baby kaiju highlights the importance of family bonds and personal growth.

ULTRAMAN: RISING

ULTRAMAN: RISING – With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima. Cr: Netflix © 2024

Ultraman Rising is a touching animated film that offers a perfect blend of action, drama, and heartfelt moments. The film combines superhero action with heartfelt family drama, making it a memorable watch for both kids and adults. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Ultraman or new to the franchise, this film is definitely worth watching.

 

ULTRAMAN RISING - Poster Art

 

Director: John Aoshima
Writer(s): Shannon Tindle
Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman
ULTRAMAN: RISING comes to Netflix and select theaters June 14th,  2024.
Ultraman Rising Review
  • Acting - 7/10
    7/10
  • Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10
    8/10
  • Plot/Screenplay - 7/10
    7/10
  • Setting/Theme - 8/10
    8/10
  • Watchability - 8/10
    8/10
  • Rewatchability - 7/10
    7/10
Overall
7.5/10
7.5/10
User Review
0 (0 votes)
Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews.
