ULTRAMAN: RISING- Review

The story follows Ken Sato, a famous baseball player who reluctantly returns to Tokyo to become Ultraman, a giant superhero fighting off monster attacks. Things take an unexpected turn when Ken ends up having to take care of a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju named Emi. This unusual situation leads to both humorous and heartfelt moments as Ken learns to balance his responsibilities as Ultraman and a caretaker.

One of the film’s strongest points is its dramatic moments. The relationship between Ken and his parents is beautifully mirrored in his relationship with Emi. Ken’s personal struggles add depth to his character, making him more relatable. His love for baseball serves as a connection to his father, and this dynamic is explored thoughtfully throughout the movie.

ULTRAMAN: RISING Trailer:

The villain in Ultraman Rising also stands out. Unlike typical one-dimensional villains, this character has understandable motivations. This adds a layer of complexity to the story, making the conflict more engaging.

The film is not just about drama and villains, though. Ultraman Rising is a lot of fun. Ken and Emi’s journey together is heartwarming, filled with moments that many parents will find familiar and touching. As a parent myself, I immediately connected with Ken’s frustrations and joys of raising an infant.

Visually, the movie is stunning. The color palettes and contrasts are incredible, making every scene pop. The animation is top-notch, and the cinematography enhances the overall experience. Every action sequence is exciting and well-choreographed, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The themes of family and responsibility are strong throughout the film. Ken’s journey from a self-centered athlete to a responsible guardian of a baby kaiju highlights the importance of family bonds and personal growth.

Ultraman Rising is a touching animated film that offers a perfect blend of action, drama, and heartfelt moments. The film combines superhero action with heartfelt family drama, making it a memorable watch for both kids and adults. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Ultraman or new to the franchise, this film is definitely worth watching.

Director: John Aoshima

Writer(s): Shannon Tindle

Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Gedde Watanabe, Keone Young, Christopher Sean, Julia Harriman

ULTRAMAN: RISING comes to Netflix and select theaters June 14th, 2024.

