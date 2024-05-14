Spidey Noir Live-Action Lands Cage on Prime Video

Get ready for a web-slinging adventure unlike any other! Nicolas Cage is set to suit up as Spider-Man Noir, but this time, it’s live-action! That’s right, the iconic actor will star in a brand new series titled “Noir,” coming soon to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. This marks the first-ever live-action portrayal of Spider-Man Noir, a character Cage previously voiced in the critically acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” But forget the bright lights and playful banter of the usual Spidey flicks. “Noir” takes us to the gritty underbelly of 1930s New York City. Cage plays a down-on-his-luck private investigator with a dark secret: he’s the city’s superhero, Spider-Man Noir!

Spider-Man Noir’s Story to Screen

This ain’t your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Imagine a hard-boiled detective with a web-shooter and a serious case of the blues. That’s the vibe we’re getting from “Noir,” and with Nicolas Cage at the helm, you know it’s gonna be a wild ride.

The show boasts a powerhouse team behind the scenes as well. The “Into the Spider-Verse” dream team of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal are all on board as executive producers. They’re joined by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who will co-showrun and write the series. Harry Bradbeer, known for his work on shows like “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve,” will also executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Amazon seems pretty excited to bring “Noir” to its Prime Video audience. Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, called it “a uniquely special opportunity” to expand the Marvel universe. They’re clearly confident Cage is the perfect choice for the role, praising his ability to bring “pathos, pain, and heart” to the character. Sony Pictures Television Studios agrees, with president Katherine Pope saying Cage is “singular” and exactly who they envisioned for the role.

This is a big deal for Cage too. “Noir” will be his first-ever regular television role! The Academy Award winner is a legend in the film industry, but this marks a new chapter in his career. Fans can’t wait to see him bring his signature intensity to the small screen.

With a talented cast, a stellar production team, and a unique take on a classic character, “Noir” has all the ingredients for a hit. So, keep an eye out for this one, Spider-man fans! Just remember, this ain’t your average Spider-Man. This is Noir.

