Viral Video Star talks about “I WANT TO BE NEENJA” The Movie!

Internet personality Jennifer Murphy went viral in the summer of 2016 with her song “I Want to Be Neenja”. The quirky sendup reportedly topped 1 billion online views worldwide, and over 88 million hashtags on TikTok. The runaway success of “I Want to Be Neenja” inspired Murphy to create a movie, her first as a feature filmmaker.

Murphy describes her film…

As “a one-of-a-kind, old-school comedy, with drama, action and a full original music score. And I tell my own story throughout the film, so it has a documentary element as well.”

A Strong Support Team

Award-winning director/cinematographer Sunny Zhao, who was born in China, contributes here. Chao helped Murphy to tell the story and history of the origin of Ninjas, as well as various aspects of Asian culture and traditions. Andy Cheng serves as Action and Stunt Advisor. Cheng was a prominent member of martial arts action film star Jackie Chan’s stunt team, even doubling for Chan on occasion. The soundtrack for “I Want to Be Neenja” was created by emerging composer and concert pianist Georges Tomb with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra and a 40-voice choir. Tomb is set to become the youngest-ever composer to perform at Carnegie Hall in May. The movie features Rigan Machado, renowned trainer to the stars and owner of The Academy Beverly Hills. Machado holds the prestigious Red and White Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He is the nephew of the legendary grandmaster Carlos Gracie.

I recently had the opportunity to talk with Murphy about “I Want To Be Neenja”

Here’s our conversation:

“I Want to Be Neenja” is currently available for purchase

If you’d like to buy the film now head to the website http://iwanttobeneenja.com/. It launches on iTunes, Vimeo, and Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 10. Look for the trailer soon in theaters across the country.

