One Must Wash Eyes: A Review That Hits Way Too Close to Home

Today we’re diving into a film called “One Must Wash Eyes.” Now, that title alone had me intrigued, but lemme tell you, this movie hits hard. Let’s explore the gripping story of Sahar, brought to life by the talented Pegah Ghafoori (FROM). Directed by Sepideh Yadegar, this film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that is as poignant as it is powerful. Buckle up, because we’re about to unpack the good, the bad, and the straight-up confusing.

The Good

This movie gets real relatable right from the jump. We meet Sahar, our girl, played by Pegah Ghafoori, who learns the hard way that adulting is expensive. “One Must Wash Eyes” starts off with Sahar learning the hard way about the importance of paying bills on time. This relatable struggle sets the stage for Sahar’s financial woes, showing her battling to repair her credit. Rough start, but who hasn’t been there? The film shines with its authentic portrayal of Sahar’s immigrant experience. The commentary on how people return from college only to struggle with unemployment hits home. It’s a sad but true reflection of today’s job market.

Sahar’s reaction to the protests is a powerful scene. She joins alone, raising her sign in support of Iranian women. This moment captures the essence of the film’s core themes: courage, resilience, and the power of solidarity. Sahar gets photographed at the protest and ends up on the cover of a local newspaper. The fallout from this event adds a layer of tension and stakes to her journey. The film does a great job of illustrating the far-reaching impacts of seemingly small actions.

The Bad

Despite its strengths, “One Must Wash Eyes” isn’t without flaws. Some plot points felt underdeveloped or unnecessary. Some scenes felt disjointed, making it hard to follow the narrative thread. And the significance of certain characters, like the nice Iranian boy and the creepy guy from school, was unclear.

Sahar’s relationship with her friend, for whom she house-sits, and Matt’s whom she suddenly gets involved with, seemed to fizzle out without proper resolution. And what happened to Majid, who was going to loan her money? Where did her friend go? And what was the significance of the little girl she gave money to? The film’s attempt to weave multiple threads together left some hanging.

The Verdict

“One Must Wash Eyes” is a solid film with a powerful message. Pegah Ghafoorie’s performance is a standout, and Sepideh Yadegar’s direction brings an authentic touch to the narrative. The film’s exploration of identity, resilience, and the sacrifices made for a better life is compelling. The acting is strong, the story keeps you engaged, and it tackles some real-life struggles. Overall, this movie is worth a watch, especially if you’re looking for a story that reflects the challenges immigrants face and the lengths they go to for a better life. Just be prepared for a few head-scratching moments along the way.

One Must Wash Eyes: A Review That Hits Way Too Close to Home Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 6/10 6/10 Overall 7/10 7/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)