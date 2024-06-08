Is The Boys “Woke”? Here’s What the Showrunner Thinks

The Boys, the smash-hit superhero satire on Amazon Prime, is known for its sharp wit and fearless social commentary. But with season 4 premiering soon, the question of “wokeness” has once again sparked debate. This blog post dives into the creator’s perspective and explores the show’s deeper themes. That’s because The Boys isn’t your typical superhero story. Instead of celebrating superhuman feats, it rips into the dark side of celebrity, corporate greed, and the dangers of unchecked power. This satirical approach often lands squarely on targets some viewers consider “woke.” But showrunner Eric Kripke isn’t fazed by such criticism. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke makes it clear: If viewers find the show’s social commentary too strong, they’re welcome to look elsewhere. “Anyone who wants to call the show ‘woke’ or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else,” he says. Kripke’s message is clear: The Boys is for those who want to be challenged, who appreciate a show that holds a mirror to society’s flaws.

More Than Just Super Suits and Explosions

Kripke emphasizes that The Boys is about far more than just superheroes with incredible abilities. Sure, the action sequences are thrilling, but the show’s true power lies in its exploration of relevant issues. From the dangers of unchecked media manipulation to the insidious nature of late-stage capitalism, The Boys doesn’t shy away from sparking conversations.

Kripke points to the early success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as an example. Each MCU film offered something unique, a fresh take on the superhero genre. “Iron Man is almost a fast and loose indie movie. Captain America is a World War II movie. Winter Soldier is a spy thriller,” he explains. The Boys follows a similar approach, utilizing the superhero genre as a springboard for social commentary. It’s a Trojan Horse, delivering thought-provoking messages wrapped in a package of explosions, dark humor, and gritty action.

A Show That Holds Up a Mirror

Kripke readily admits he has a distinct perspective, which he readily infuses into The Boys. He views the show as a form of catharsis, a way to confront the anxieties and frustrations of the modern world. “We took great pains to create the moral universe of this show,” he says. “It’s not nihilistic, as much as people say it is.” While the show tackles challenging themes and doesn’t shy away from darkness, Kripke maintains a humanist core. “If the show had a message, it’s that anyone who stands in front of you and says they can save the world is lying.”

The Boys: A Comic Book Legacy

The Boys isn’t just a TV show; it’s part of a larger universe. The series is based on the Garth Ennis comic books of the same name, known for their ultra-violent and satirical take on superheroes. The comics first appeared in 2006 and garnered a devoted cult following. Kripke’s adaptation has brought the dark world of The Boys to a mainstream audience, sparking conversations and challenging viewers to look beyond the glossy facade of superheroes.

Whether you find The Boys hilarious, thought-provoking, or both, there’s no denying it’s a show that gets a reaction. It’s a show that sparks dialogue, that pushes boundaries, and that refuses to shy away from the uncomfortable truths of our time. So, the next time you hear someone label The Boys as “woke,” remember this: The show might be a wild ride filled with explosions and dark humor, but it’s also a show with a purpose. It’s a show that challenges the status quo and dares you to think critically about the world we live in. And in a world saturated with superhero content, that’s a truly superpower.