“Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries” is a captivating story of a brother and sister returning to their birthplace, Argentina, for the first time as adults. Soon immersed in the glimmering tango clubs of Buenos Aires, they come to uncover long-kept family secrets and the heart-wrenching reasons behind their parent’s emigration, leading to a life-altering journey of rediscovery and self-understanding.

Director Alison Murray’s intimate relationship with the Tango dance permeates the film. Murray expertly captures the allure of this Argentinian dance, evoking its inherent sensuality and comprising meaningful settings within the Buenos Aires Tango community. The cinematic locations, choreographies and tone artfully convey the mesmerizing spirit of the Tango.

“Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries” (2023): What is Family?

Film Review by John Smistad To most, family is bond by blood. However, this is scarcely a sole definition. Adoption. Foster care. Rescuing from an intolerable situation and taking into one’s home. These relationships and more also represent family to so many of us.

The new indie film “Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries” explores the meaning of family in a particularly close to the bone manner.

Writer and Director Alison Murray has brilliantly crafted a story graced with many layers. Among them, these…

*The gnawing, driving need to know where we come from.

*Embracing a new reality, while at the same time not letting go completely of that which preceded it.

*Haunting transgressions of the past are rarely ever buried for all-time.

*The unconscionable atrocities perpetrated against the Argentinian people from the mid 1970s through the early 80s, primarily by order of ruthless dictatorial President Jorge Rafael Videla.

*The sensuous and scintillating romance and arresting healing power of Argentina’s native dance, the Tango. (Murray is a championship performer of this profoundly soulful art.)

*Per this story’s horrific revelations, bitter shame upon the American Ford Motor Company.

Murray shares with us before the ending credits roll here…

that 130 Argentinian children stolen during the country’s reign of terror have actually, and quite miraculously, been found. And that, on the other end of the emotional spectrum, the search for 350 more by the “The Abuelas of the Plaza de Mayo”, with inexhaustible vigilance, carries on.

“Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries” rents now on amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV among several other streaming platforms.

