David Alpay Gets Real About Jade’s Journey in FROM Season 3

If you’re a fan of the TV show FROM, you’ve probably noticed how the town’s mystery grabs you by the collar and doesn’t let go. But what really makes this show tick? Characters like Jade, played by the charismatic David Alpay. In my recent chat with David, we delved into everything that makes Jade tick—his sarcasm, intelligence, and surprising vulnerability. Let’s just say there’s more than meets the eye with this character, and Alpay’s got some fascinating insights.

Getting Into Jade’s Mind: Where Sarcasm Meets Sensitivity

Jade is one of those characters who could go from making you laugh to making you think twice. So naturally, my first question was: where does David get that blend of sarcasm and sincerity? David gave all the credit to the FROM writers, who crafted a script that practically brought Jade to life for him. But he also admitted that some personal inspiration snuck in there too. David mentioned that Jade reminds him of “certain people in his life,” adding depth and realism to Jade’s character​

In David’s words, playing Jade is intuitive—he doesn’t even have to dig too deep to channel the role. Jade’s intensity seems to come naturally to David, who admits that the character clicked with him faster than most other roles he’s played. That’s saying something, considering David’s acting career spans over 20 years.

Jade’s Endgame: Is He FROM‘s Hero or His Own Worst Enemy?

Everyone watching FROM is guessing where Jade’s storyline will lead. I asked David if he thinks Jade’s obsession with cracking the town’s dark secrets will make him the show’s unexpected hero—or lead him to a bitter downfall. David laughed, hinting that Jade’s enthusiasm could land him in serious trouble.

He didn’t spoil anything for Season 3, but he teased that the stakes are only getting higher for Jade. It’s clear that he believes Jade’s laser focus on escaping the town could be his biggest asset—or his Achilles’ heel. With that, David dropped a big tease: “If we’re lucky enough for a Season 4, Jade’s intensity is only going up from here”​.

The Cast: More Than Just Co-stars

One of the things that makes FROM work is the incredible ensemble cast. David spoke highly of his fellow actors, like Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno. He compared working with them to performing on stage, adding that it’s rare for a TV set to feel like a theater troupe. According to David, the whole cast feels “like family”—so much so that he jokes about looking around to see if he’s being pranked.

This season, we finally get to see Jade interact with more characters, including Harold’s character, Boyd. David shared that COVID forced the show to keep character interactions limited, but Season 3 shakes things up. He was especially excited about Jade’s evolving relationship with Tabitha, who sees Jade as the only one with an actual plan to escape. It’s a relationship layered with complexity and tension that promises some explosive scenes​.

Jade’s Layers: The Showman and the Scholar

One thing David loves about Jade is how multi-dimensional he is. Underneath the snark and sarcasm, there’s a thoughtful guy driven to figure out the town’s terrifying mysteries. According to David, playing Jade is like hitting multiple chords on a piano—each interaction brings out a different side. David credits the writers for giving him the chance to explore all those shades over 30 episodes. He believes it’s rare to get that level of depth on TV, especially in an age where everything is crammed into a 90-minute movie.

As the season progresses, we see Jade having more genuine, quieter moments with characters who bring out his hidden depths. For instance, interactions with Bhakta, Tom the bartender, and even Ethan, reveal a side of Jade that’s often overshadowed by his sarcasm. This is what makes Jade a fan favorite—he’s not just a one-note character, but a complex personality you want to root for, even when he’s driving everyone crazy​.

What’s Next for Jade—and David?

With the season heating up, there’s no telling where Jade’s journey will go. David didn’t give away too much, but he hinted that the final episodes of Season 3 will take us on a wild ride, especially for his character. He left us hanging with the hope for a Season 4, joking that he’s as in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to Jade’s fate. Whatever happens next, one thing’s for sure: David Alpay’s portrayal of Jade has added serious depth to FROM’s enigmatic storyline.

As I wrapped up the interview, David’s enthusiasm was contagious. Whether Jade gets out of the town or ends up even more tangled in its mystery, you can bet we’ll be on the edge of our seats. Here’s hoping that FROM keeps delivering—and that we get to see Jade’s journey continue.