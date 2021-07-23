What Caused Loki And Sylvie’s Nexus Event? | Loki Director Explains

Loki has been nothing short of an interesting ride into the multiverse of the MCU. We learned about alternate realities and the nexus events that would trigger them. These nexus events would create the branches in reality and also result in the creation of variants.

In episode 3 of Loki, we saw that both Loki and Sylvie were about to face their impending doom on Lamentus-1. At that moment a Nexus event was created, which alerted the TVA of their location. This was odd for many fans because in the previous episode, it was established that variant energy could be hidden in apocalyptic events. However, Loki and Sylvie did something to spike the energy nevertheless.

Fans have debated and questioned, what exactly caused their nexus event to occur. Luckily, we had a chance to chat with the director of Loki, Kate Herron, and get her thoughts on the scene.

The Movie Blog: Loki’s are supposed to die alone. Is it safe to assume that on Lamentus-1, that Nexus event was them about to die together, or was it because of their love for each other? Kate Herron: I suppose it’s like a red pill or blue pill thing, right? People can choose which one they want to take. For me, I’ve always assumed that it’s their connection. I don’t know if they quite know it’s love yet, but I think it’s just that strong chemistry between them both, and that empathy towards each other. I love that the idea that these kind of burgeoning feelings for each other is enough to kind of bring down this [TVA] organization. So, that would be my take on it but open to interpretation.

It appears as though fans can make up their own mind as to what created the nexus event. On one hand, a nexus event always occurred whenever a Loki variant would stop acting in a way that was prescribed by the TVA. Dying alone would have certainly been part of the “Loki script” for a Loki to follow. Thus, having two Loki variants be together, and die together could go against what is supposed to happen. On the other hand, Lokis are supposed to be narcissistic and only care about themselves first. Loki and Sylvie’s connection had them caring about one another and going against the “Loki script” while on Lamentus-1. So that too could have equally caused the Nexus event. With both cases being valid, it’s now on fans to pick whichever reasoning they wish. Check out the full interview below.

