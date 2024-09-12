What’s Happening with Beyond the Spider-Verse?

The Spider-Verse is back in the news, but not for the reasons fans were hoping. Beyond the Spider-Verse, the much-anticipated next chapter in the Spider-Verse saga, has hit some delays, and not the small kind. But don’t panic just yet! According to co-writer and producer Christopher Miller, everything is still moving forward, even if it’s not as fast as we’d like. So, what’s going on behind the scenes? Let’s break it down and see why we might need to sit tight for a while before we see Miles Morales swinging through our theaters again.

Why the Delay?

First, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Beyond the Spider-Verse is facing an indefinite delay. Early reports hinted that we could be waiting until 2027 to see the final movie in this Spider-Verse trilogy. Yeah, 2027! That’s basically a lifetime in Marvel years. But before you throw your Spidey suit in the trash, there’s some good news.

Christopher Miller, one of the masterminds behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse, recently took to social media to clear things up. Miller tweeted that the “reels are coming along nicely,” which basically means the animation work is underway, and things are moving forward. So, despite the rumors, nothing’s been scrapped, and we’re not in full-on disaster mode here.

Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely. — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) September 10, 2024

Composer Daniel Pemberton, who worked on Across the Spider-Verse, also chimed in, denying reports of a massive creative overhaul. That means the story that had everyone buzzing after Across the Spider-Verse’s cliffhanger ending is still intact. So, while the wait may be long, it looks like the payoff will be worth it.

Animation Takes Time (Like, A LOT of Time)

Let’s be real: creating a movie like Beyond the Spider-Verse isn’t something you rush. Animation is a beast, and these films are next-level. The animation style of the Spider-Verse movies is groundbreaking—mixing traditional comic book art with hyper-stylized 3D animation. It’s beautiful, but it’s also incredibly time-consuming. Add to that the fact that Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse were initially one movie, and the challenge of splitting them becomes clearer.

According to Karan Soni, the voice actor for Pavitr Prabhakar (aka Spider-Man India), production schedules for animated movies are long—much longer than live-action films. In fact, he revealed that voice recording for Beyond the Spider-Verse hasn’t even started yet, but it’s scheduled to begin soon. So, while we don’t have a concrete release date, there’s still progress happening.

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord – The Duo We Trust

One thing that should keep fans hopeful is the fact that Beyond the Spider-Verse is still in the hands of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. These guys are the brains behind the entire Spider-Verse franchise, and they’ve got the Midas touch when it comes to blending humor, action, and heart in animated films. Remember The LEGO Movie? Yeah, these guys made you care about tiny yellow bricks with faces, so you know they’ll make sure Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider-crew get the send-off they deserve.

Miller’s reassurance that “nothing has been scrapped” suggests the delay is more about making sure the final product is as epic as possible. After the massive success of Across the Spider-Verse, it’s clear they’re aiming for perfection here. And can you really blame them? The pressure to top Across the Spider-Verse is real.

Will Beyond the Spider-Verse Stick the Landing?

Here’s the big question: Will Beyond the Spider-Verse be worth the wait? If Miller’s comments are anything to go by, the answer is a resounding yes. He confirmed that the story is locked in and the animation process is in full swing, so it’s just a matter of time before we see the finished product. Given how Across the Spider-Verse ended—with a cliffhanger that left fans gasping for more—it’s clear the stakes are higher than ever.

The Spider-Verse franchise has already cemented itself as one of the best animated series in recent memory. The groundbreaking animation style, heartfelt storytelling, and, of course, the diverse cast of Spider-People, have made these movies a cultural phenomenon. Miles Morales, in particular, has become a fan-favorite Spider-Man, and his journey is far from over.

So, while we might be in for a long wait, everything we’ve seen so far suggests that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the epic conclusion we’ve been hoping for. Miller and Lord aren’t known for half-assing things, and with the animation reels rolling, it’s only a matter of time before we get that final, mind-blowing chapter in the Spider-Verse saga.