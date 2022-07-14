Ryan Gosling Addresses Nova Rumors And Reveals He Wants To Be Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling recently debunked the Nova rumors and revealed he wants to play Ghost Rider in the MCU. Ryan Gosling’s star has been on the rise for years. His work on films such as Drive, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, and The Notebook have made him a household name. With many movie stars taking on roles in superhero films, fans continue to speculate that Gosling would take the leap sooner or later.

For months, fans have been saying that Ryan Gosling would play the role of Richard Rider aka Nova in the MCU. While it was just wild speculation, the idea caught the attention of the public. Fans were nearly convinced that Gosling would take the role and be the latest actor to make their entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, that appears not to be the case at all. But that doesn’t mean Gosling won’t appear in a Marvel film in some capacity. Interestingly enough, he’s got his eyes set on one role in particular.

In a recent chat with Josh Horowitz for MTV News, Ryan Gosling shut down the Nova Rumors once and for all. Not only that, but he opened up a whole new can of worms. He revealed that he would love to play Ghost Rider. Since Marvel Studios owns the rights to that character MCU fans would get their wish and Gosling would join the Marvel family. You can see the full tweet and quote below:

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

What a fantastic idea. Ryan Gosling would make a terrific Ghost Rider. Not only does he have the acting chops, but he also looks the part. Nicholas Cage eats your heart out. Now, all that being said, is this casting dream likely to happen? Probably not. We have no idea what Marvel’s plans are for Ghost Rider. Right now, they have an abundance of projects in the works. From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the Fantastic Four. Sure, it could happen, but just because Gosling wants to play the role doesn’t magically will the project into existence. These things take time and a ton of work. One thing is for sure though, the casting of Nova is still up in the air and fans can start anew with the rumor mill.

Source: Josh Horowitz via Twitter