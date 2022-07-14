The Black Panther Leak Reactions Are Disturbing

Anthony Whyte
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the upcoming film from Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler. More information is released about the film as it will be the next cinematic release from Marvel Studios. In recent days we’ve seen leaks from the production including looks at Namor and what appears to be the Iron Heart armor. There are several reportedly leaked plot rumors circulating online with one being confirmed.

Rotten Tomatoes editor @ThatJacqueline is reporting that W’Kabi actor Daniel Kaluuya is not in the movie:

In addition to this confirmation, we’re learning that some of the plot is possibly leaking online too. The rumors are that Shuri will become the new Black Panther using an artificial heart-shaped herb to gain powers.

The news of Letitia Wright becoming her own version of Black Panther has precedence in the comics. Shuri became the Black Panther in the comics when T’Challa was exiled from Wakanda. As Black Panther Shuri operated as the Queen and protector of Wakanda while T’Challa became a King of the Dead. Both operated as Black Panther without issue until later when T’Challa regained his status as ruler of Wakanda. In light of Marvel confirming that they will not #RecastTchalla and will seemingly retire the character this is getting a reaction online.

 

 

There are also some positive reactions to the news:

All eyes are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moving forward. There are reports that Marvel will show the first trailer for the film at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con.

