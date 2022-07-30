More Madame Web Set Photos Leak Online

Sony is working on expanding its Spider-Man universe of films with multiple films in production. Sony found a lot of success with Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and more. Morbius has not been received well by critics or audiences. Despite this fact, it seems that Sony is not slowing down! Sony has both Kraven and Madame Web currently filming. Today we’re getting looks at actors Adam Scott and Dakota Johnson on set in the movie!

These shots don’t show much but we get some more sense of the time and style of the film. I am digging Dakota Johnson’s jacket in these photos and of course, there’s Adam Scott. This movie is not yet instilling me with any confidence about its existence. Madame Web is still an odd choice for the film adaptation and I rank this one up there with Sony’s plans for a film about Aunt May. There’s a chance that this movie will be good of Madame Web is leading a team of Spider-Women but that all depends on the villain.

I’m glad Sony is motivated to make movies in the Spider-Man universe but I am sad that they refuse to hire a consultant or a “showrunner” for their efforts. Anyway, that’s all I have for this one…