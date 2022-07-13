Kevin Smith Predicts Galactus Is The MCU’s Next Big Villian

Director and outspoken comic book enthusiast Kevin Smith thinks Galactus will be the MCU’s next big bad. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the biggest film franchises of all time. It began in 2008 with Iron Man and has since spawned twenty-nine films. The MCU is currently in a transitional phase since the Avengers successfully defeated Thanos in Avengers: End Game. But, fans feel that a new big villain may be just around the corner.

Many fans are wondering who the next “Big Bad” is going to be. Thanos was such a threat that it’ll be hard to top him. He wiped out half the universe with a snap of his fingers. It was only through some time travel shenanigans and Tony Stark’s sleight of hand that the Avenger’s were able to bring everyone back. Thanos was initially teased at the end of Marvel’s The Avengers. Though he moved in the background of many films, he didn’t appear until Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel played the long game with Thanos and it makes sense that they would do the same thing with their next big villain.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Kevin Smith shared his opinion on who he thinks the new MCU threat will be. With the Fantastic Four on the horizon, Kevin Smith thinks that Galactus is being set up to be the new heavy hitter. He also brings up the Beyonder and Battleworld. Two ideas that coincide with the Marvel Comics run, Secret Wars. You can see his full quote below:

Well, there’s a part of me that feels Galactus because they want to bring FF (Fantastic Four) in a big, bad way. But I don’t know, man. They got enough characters now that maybe— I’m not alone in this. It’s not like a hot take, but feels like Secret Wars is coming. I felt the closest we’d ever get to Secret Wars was Captain America: Civil War, where it’s like, ‘Look at this. Heroes fighting heroes. This is nuts. It’s just like out of the comic books.’ But I don’t know, man. In a world where they’re doing the multiverse, how far away is somebody like Beyonder? How far away is the idea of you’re all being brought to this place away from Earth where no one will get hurt, and you’re all going to fight the s*** out of each other? That’s the stuff of movie magic right there. Maybe Galactus is on the way to that, or maybe one is on the way to Galactus because Galactus, in terms of a world-ending threat like Thanos, is about as big as that gets in Marvel. This is a character that eats whole planets, a world-ender of sorts.”

While Kevin Smith’s theory is interesting, it’s probably not going to happen any time soon. Galactus is a tremendous threat and an awesome villain, but it still seems a bit early for him. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Loki, What If and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the MCU introduced the idea of the multiverse. Many worlds exist separate and different from the one we know. That is the theme of Phase Four, in point of fact. Loki also introduced “He Who Remains”, which is a version of Kang The Conqueror. On top of that, we already know Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. It seems likely that a multiversal threat like Kang will be the big bad of Phase Four and beyond.

Source: Forbes