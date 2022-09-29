Kevin Feige Teases The Return Of The MCU Scarlet Witch

.Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige teases the return of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. As a character, Wanda Maximoff grows over the course of several films. Wanda first appears in Avengers: Age of Ultron and her relationship with The Vision is a huge through-line in the MCU. She made appearances in several films and the series Wandavision, but it was her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that really showed just how far she had evolved. She basically made a full heel turn and became the villain. It appears as though Wanda perishes at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Kevin Feige, that may not be the end for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige teased the return of the Scarlet Witch to the MCU. Now, he doesn’t outright say she is returning, but he does admit he loves working with Elizabeth Olsen. He also makes a cryptic statement about how anything is possible in the multiverse. Does this mean we could see a version of the Scarlet Witch in some form in the future? Possibly, but it may not be our Wanda Maximoff from Earth 616. You can see the full quote from Kevin Feige below:

“There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie (Elizabeth Olsen) for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

This is a very interesting tease that Feige hit us with. We know that different Wandas exist in the multiverse. The question everyone wants to know is: did Wanda die at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? The truth is we just don’t know. She is super powerful and I believe she survived the cave-in, but that’s just my theory. I would love to see Wanda return and for Marvel to explore the character more. The Scarlet Witch is one of the most fascinating characters in the MCU and I think bringing her back is a great idea.

If you haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus now.

Source: Variety