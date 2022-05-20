‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series in the Works with Charlie Cox

Daredevil is returning! We’re getting the news from Variety that a new Daredevil series is in the works over at Disney+. Daredevil is a popular show that began as a Netflix show and went on to spawn several other shows like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Netflix no longer produces those shows and sold the rights to Disney and the shows are now on Disney+. Fans are eager for more updates regarding these popular characters and we’re learning more today:

A new “Daredevil” series is moving forward at Disney+, with Variety having exclusively learned from sources that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce. Rumors have persisted for some time that a Disney+ series about the Man Without Fear was in the works, especially considering that two of the stars of the Netflix “Daredevil” series — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — have appeared in recent Marvel projects. Cox once again played Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” It now appears that the project is picking up steam with the hiring of Corman and Ord, although Marvel has yet to announce anything regarding the show formally.

It’s not surprising that Marvel is not commenting on the show. I don’t recall Marvel acknowledging the existence of the Moon Knight TV show until they began promotion so this could be another show that follows that approach. This is incredible news and I will absolutely share more information once it’s available.

That’s all for now.