Jon Bernthal Returning As The Punisher In Daredevil: Born Again

Jon Bernthal is being reported to return to his role as Frank Castle, The Punisher, in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. the new series is prepping to begin production later this month in New York City and THR is sharing that Bernthal will be a part of the show. Initially when the Marvel Netflix shows were canceled fans were uncertain if any characters from those adaptations would make their way to the MCU. The series was extremely popular and are rated higher than Disney’s own adaptations of their characters on Rotten Tomatoes.

The exact details of his involvement are not yet announced but we do know the following:

Bernthal joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the series, which begins shooting in New York this month. As opposed to other Marvel series, which come in at six or nine episodes per season, Born Again is planned as a whopping 18-episode epic. Writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the show which is expected to bow in the spring of 2024. Marvel could not be reached for comment.

This is exciting news for folks eager to see the return of these characters from uncertainty. Charlie Cox made his return to screens as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio returned for the Disney+ series Hawkeye. This is an exciting development for fans who love the Netflix shows as we see these characters return. The article does, however, note that actors Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are not listed to return as Karen and Foggy Nelson. Daredevil: Born Again is targeting a release in 2024 and will be coming with a staggering 18-episode release. With 18 episodes there’s plenty of room for other Netflix characters to return too.

Luke Cage and Jessica Jones fans are still holding hope for their returns as well, especially with the two teasing fans on social media. That’s all we have for this one, we’ll share more as soon as more information is available.