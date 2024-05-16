The Devil is Back: Daredevil: Born Again Gets a Premiere Date!

Okay, let’s get ready Marvel fans! It’s time to break out your binging gear because Daredevil is officially returning to our screens! That’s right, Matt Murdock is suiting back up for “Daredevil: Born Again,” a brand new show hitting Disney+ in March of 2025. Get ready for some epic courtroom battles and butt-kicking action – this ain’t your average lawyer drama!

Now, hold on a sec, because there’s been some buzz about the number of episodes. Originally, “Daredevil: Born Again” was supposed to be an 18-episode marathon. But according to recent reports, the first season will be a slightly shorter, but still action-packed, nine episodes. No worries, though because there’s still plenty of time for Daredevil to take down some bad guys and maybe even win a case or two.

Speaking of bad guys, we haven’t gotten a glimpse of the official trailer yet. But some lucky folks saw a sneak peek at Disney’s Upfronts presentation, and apparently, it’s impressive! We’re talking shots of Charlie Cox looking fierce in his Daredevil suit, and ready to throw hands! There’s even a monologue where he throws some shade at the legal system, comparing it to the classic David vs. Goliath battle. Sounds like Matt Murdock hasn’t lost his fighting spirit.

Here’s the thing: “Daredevil: Born Again” has had a bit of a bumpy road to production. Development started way back in 2022, but filming got put on hold thanks to some Hollywood drama (strikes by the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild). This led to some major changes in the show’s plot. Originally, the rumor mill was buzzing about a more grounded story. We were hearing that this would a lawyer show where Matt Murdock wouldn’t even suit up as Daredevil until later in the season. But based on the new trailer, it looks like they’re going all in on the superhero side of things. And hey, who can blame them? We all love seeing Daredevil kick some butt!

So, what’s the story behind this whole Daredevil revival? Well, for those who might be new to the Marvel universe, here’s a quick history lesson. Daredevil originally showed up on Netflix back in 2015. The show was a smash hit, praised for its gritty action and complex characters. But after three seasons, Netflix decided to cancel it (along with other Marvel shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage).

Thankfully, Marvel Studios decided to bring Daredevil back for another round. And with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the Man Without Fear, “Daredevil: Born Again” is shaping up to be an epic comeback. Mark your calendars, Marvel fans – March 2025 is gonna be a good month for justice!

[Source: Gamesradar]