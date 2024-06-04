The Acolyte: A New York Special Screening Disney+

A new era is upon us! Disney+ is about to unleash “The Acolyte,” a live-action series that’s taking us back to a time before the Skywalkers. Get ready for a thrilling mystery set in the golden age of the Jedi Order, where things aren’t quite as peaceful as they seem. Last night, the stars came out in New York City for a special screening of “The Acolyte.” The cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, joined creator Leslye Headland to celebrate the premiere of the first two episodes, which drop on Disney+ on June 4th (that’s today!).

A Jedi Master, a Mysterious Warrior, and a Galaxy in Peril

“The Acolyte” throws us into a heart-pounding investigation. A respected Jedi Master (played by Lee Jung-jae) stumbles upon a shocking crime, and guess what? It leads him right to a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As they dig deeper for answers, they uncover a web of secrets and shadowy forces that threaten to shatter the peace of the galaxy. Think “True Detective” meets “Star Wars” with a dash of lightsaber action.

The series boasts a stellar cast. We’ve got Amandla Stenberg, who you might know from “The Hate U Give,” and Lee Jung-jae, who stole the show in “Squid Game.” Plus, there are a bunch of other talented actors ready to bring this galaxy far, far away to life.

Lightsabers, Droids, and Disney+

The Star Wars franchise has been thriving on Disney+. We’ve had the epic adventures of “The Mandalorian,” the adorable antics of Grogu, and the epic space battles of “The Book of Boba Fett.” “The Acolyte” looks like it’s going to be a whole new chapter, taking us deeper into the lore of the Jedi and the mysteries that lurk in the shadows of the Force.

A Forceful Franchise History

Disney+ has become a haven for Star Wars fans. It all started with “The Mandalorian” in 2019, which introduced the world to the adorable bounty hunter and his even more adorable green companion, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). Since then, we’ve gotten a steady stream of Star Wars content, from spin-offs like “The Book of Boba Fett” to the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” “The Acolyte” marks a new direction for the franchise, exploring a time period we haven’t seen before in live-action. So, buckle up, grab your lightsabers (metaphorical or otherwise), and get ready for a thrilling new adventure in a galaxy far, far away!

(Source: Lucasfilm)