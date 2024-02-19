Harlem Heat: My Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes of Daredevil: Born Again

Hey, fellow Daredevil fans! Guess who stumbled upon the set of the epic Daredevil: Born Again series? That’s right… yours truly! Picture this: me, strolling through Harlem, minding my business when BAM! There it was, the set of Daredevil: Born Again, right in my backyard!

As I strutted past craft services, I could practically smell the tension between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk sizzling in the air. But hey, no spoilers here! Caught a glimpse of Charlie Cox? You betcha! Dude’s got the Daredevil vibe down pat, even off-camera.

Daredevil Set Photos

Oh, and did I mention the energy on set? It’s like a superhero showdown meets family reunion, intense yet oddly heartwarming. So, there you have it, my little adventure into the world of Daredevil: Born Again. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes shenanigans!

About Daredevil Born Again

“Daredevil: Born Again” is an upcoming American television miniseries created for Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics character Daredevil. It is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios and will follow the character of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil.

The series will feature Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil from Marvel’s Netflix television series. Other returning cast members include Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, among others.

The series’ premise revolves around Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk trying to put their rivalry and darker alter-egos aside to help the people of New York, only to have their pasts catch up to them.

Development of the series began in early 2022, with filming starting in March 2023 in New York. However, production was suspended in June due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Marvel Studios decided to overhaul the series by late September 2023, resulting in changes to the creative team and direction of the series. Filming resumed in January 2024.

The series is set to consist of 18 episodes divided into nine-episode halves. Currently, the series is targeting to premiere on Disney+ in 2025. It will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. Overall, “Daredevil: Born Again” promises to be a highly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing the story of Daredevil in a new and exciting way.