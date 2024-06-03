Prime Video Scores Big with “Criminal”: Charlie Hunnam Cracks the Case

Prime Video just pulled off a heist because they snagged Charlie Hunnam, aka Jax Teller himself, to star in their new series “Criminal.” This ain’t your typical cop show though. Based on the award-winning graphic novels by Ed Brubaker, “Criminal” dives into the gritty underworld of crime, with a few twists and turns thrown in for good measure.

Hunnam plays Leo, a criminal mastermind who operates differently. Forget shootouts and explosions because Leo’s all about planning and precision. This dude thinks like a chess grandmaster, three moves ahead of everyone else. He specializes in heists that are clean, quiet, and most importantly, gun-free. Of course, the other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his jailbird dad who took down the city’s most feared gangster.

A Universe of Crime Stories

“Criminal” isn’t just about one guy. It’s a whole interconnected world of criminals, each with their own story to tell. Think “The Wire” meets “Sin City,” with a dash of graphic novel cool thrown in. Ed Brubaker, the brains behind the original comics, is even on board as an executive producer, so you know this is gonna be the real deal.

The team behind “Criminal” is stacked. We got Charlie Hunnam, obviously. Plus, the directing duo of Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who helmed the first four episodes. They’re known for stuff like “Captain Marvel” and “Half Nelson,” so you know they can handle the action and the character drama.

Who is Ed Brubaker, You Ask?

Ed Brubaker’s a legend in the comic book world. He’s written iconic stories for characters like Captain America, Daredevil, and Criminal’s own Leo. He’s also known for his creator-owned stuff, like the critically acclaimed “Incognito” and “Fatale.” Basically, the dude knows his crime fiction, and having him involved in “Criminal” is a major win for Prime Video.

No official release date yet, but with this kind of talent involved, it’s definitely a series to keep an eye on. Get ready for a deep dive into the criminal underworld, with a mastermind thief who’ll make you question everything you thought you knew about crime. “Criminal” is coming soon to Prime Video, and trust me, you won’t want to miss it.

(Source: Deadline)