Ryan Coogler is wrongly accused of attempting to rob a bank

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was detained when attempting to make a large withdrawal from a Bank of America. Ryan Coogler visited a Bank of America to withdraw a large sum of money from his bank account in person at a Bank of America in Atlanta. Coogler fills out a Bank of America withdrawal form and he includes a note asking the teller to be discreet. Coogler’s not also asks the teller to use a counting machine in another location rather than one nearby. Coogler further provides (2) forms of photo identification, his Bank of America bank card, and enters his secure PIN to authorize the transaction:

The footage below is the conversation between Coogler and the officers after they remove the handcuffs.

I was initially dismissive of the news. After seeing the footage it’s difficult to watch this and not get emotional. Ryan Coogler is noticeably upset about the incident and it hurts that it hurt him. I am curious how this got to this point considering the sequence of events in the bank.

What do you guys think about this news? What do you think of how Bank of America handles the situation?

Coogler is currently working on Black Panther 2 for Marvel Studios.