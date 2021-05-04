The Much Anticipated Musical ‘In The Heights’ Trailer Looks Amazing!

In The Heights is an upcoming musical drama starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others. The film is based on a stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
In The Heights is about a closely-knit community living in an area called Washington Heights. The film focuses on Usnavi, a bodega owner, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
Watch the trailer of the film here.
The trailer looks very compelling and seems to have set high expectations for the film. As usual, Lin-Manuel’s expert writing makes it all the more interesting.
Anthony Ramos and Lin-Manuel have previously together in the Broadway musical, Hamilton. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians.