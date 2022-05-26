“We All Think We’re Special” (2021): Booze is fun. Until it’s not.

Synopsis

In this haunting drama, a night of reckless drinking compels a car mechanic to forcibly detox his best friend — consequences be damned.

John Smistad’s Review

Two men. One a pathetic drunk. The other doesn’t want him to be.

What takes place to and between them over the course of the gut-punch drama “We All Think We’re Special” tests the tenuous friendship of these two broken spirits to their core. And what we witness is nothing short of hard core. Drowning in a sea of hard liquor.

Jared Bankens is really good here as Charlie, an alcoholic man-child who loves being loaded. Every waking moment. William McGovern is also well-cast as his buddy, Ed, who has seen quite enough. So much so, in fact, that he takes it upon himself to subject Charlie to a self-fashioned and brutal intervention in a desperate last-ditch effort to get him to kick being sick.

Along the way we get a gander at this curious pair’s childhood backstories, a lesson in mathematics history, a paintball battle among the trees and a dip in the pool that will change everything forever.

The filmmakers claim that these events emanate from a “true story”. Though they make it clear from the get-go they are not advocating amateur detox, and that such extreme measures are meant to be undertaken only by medical pros.

After experiencing the painful purging permeating throughout “We All Think We’re Special”, we come to comprehend clearly through these no holds barred images why.

“We All Think We’re Special” is available for streaming on amazon Prime Video.

