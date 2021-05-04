Here’s Your Chance To See “THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD” For FREE!

Would you like the chance to see the new film, THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD, for free ? Click the link below to enter for the chance to win a pass for two to see THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD in theaters (where theaters are open). Winners will be chosen at random from all entries receive by 12pm CST on Friday, May 14. Winners will receive their prize by e-mail.

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD Trailer:

About THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD:

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

 

Director: Taylor Sheridan
Writers: Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt
Stars: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD, will be in theaters and on HBO Max May 14, 2021. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

