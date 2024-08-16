Indian Independence Day: Celebrating Patriotism Through Cinema

As India turns 77, it’s not just about fireworks, flag hoisting, and some seriously good samosas; it’s also a time to dive into the treasure trove of patriotic films that have become a staple in every household’s Independence Day celebrations. And if you’re looking for the ultimate collection of these movies, ZEE5 Global has got you covered like a well-wrapped tricolor.

Let’s talk about some heavy hitters in the patriotic film genre. From RRR‘s high-octane drama to the stirring tales of bravery in Sam Bahadur, these films have not only entertained but also instilled a deep sense of pride among viewers. ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has recently revealed that patriotic movies account for a staggering 65% of the platform’s viewership. That’s a whole lot of people getting their dose of desh bhakti right in their living rooms, no plane ticket to India required.

RRR: A Cinematic Force

If you haven’t watched RRR yet, are you even living? Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this blockbuster has been on a rampage, much like its lead characters, played by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. With its explosive action sequences and deeply rooted story of resistance against British rule, RRR has resonated not just in India but globally. It’s the kind of movie that makes you want to stand up and salute—even if you’re sitting in your pajamas on the couch. ZEE5 Global reports that RRR has been a major force behind its subscription growth, and it’s not hard to see why. This film doesn’t just entertain; it stirs something deep within, making it a perfect watch for Indian Independence Day.

Sam Bahadur: The Soldier’s Story

Another film making waves on ZEE5 Global is Sam Bahadur. Based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, this film is a tribute to one of the most decorated military leaders in Indian history. Vicky Kaushal‘s portrayal of Sam Manekshaw is so compelling that you might just start standing at attention whenever he’s on screen. Sam Bahadur is more than just a biopic; it’s a journey through India’s military history, reflecting the valor and sacrifices of its soldiers. It’s no surprise that this film has secured its place among the top 10 titles on ZEE5 Global.

Patriotic Films That Pack a Punch

But the patriotism doesn’t stop there. ZEE5 Global’s collection of films, such as Gadar 2, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Maurh, offer a spectrum of stories that celebrate India’s fight for freedom and its journey thereafter. Gadar 2 continues the legacy of the original, with Sunny Deol bringing back his iconic character, Tara Singh, to take on new challenges. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar delves into the life of one of India’s most controversial and influential freedom fighters, while Maurh has become the most-watched Punjabi title of the year on the platform.

These films, along with timeless classics like Sarfarosh, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a 150% surge in viewership, highlight the enduring appeal of patriotic cinema. It’s clear that these stories are not just about the past; they resonate with contemporary audiences, particularly those living abroad, offering a connection to their roots and a sense of belonging.